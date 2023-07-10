The Standard

Raila opts to use a matatu to work

By Ann Veronicah | 44m ago
Raila Odinga and his aides walks on foot after alighting from a matatu at Ambassadeur. Visits the monuments of Tom Mboya and Dedan Kimathi. (Denish Ochieng)

Azimio la Umoja Coalition leader Raila Odinga opted to use a matatu to work on Monday, July 10 instead of his usual motorcade.

The video that has since gone viral was posted by Azimio TV captioned ‘Embracing the convenience and camaraderie of public transport heading to work’.

When asked by one of the passengers in the matatu why he opted for a matatu, he said that he needed to share the everyday feeling of Kenyans.

“I opted for the matatu today so that I can experience what other citizens experience,” said Raila.

While enjoying the ride along the Ngong - Nairobi route, Raila mingled with other passengers and discussed an array of issues including the escalating costs of basic commodities.

Odinga’s action comes a few days after he urged Kenyans to boycott the use of highly taxed commodities, including fuel.

“One way to do this is to carpool. Let us arrange to make regular journeys in a single vehicle whenever possible and give each other a ride. Cut down on non-essential travel. Walk instead of driving whenever possible. I appeal to all employers to allow their workers time to walk to and from work.” he urged.

Related Topics

Raila Odinga Raila in a matatu Ngong road
.

Latest Stories

Raila opts to use a matatu to work
Raila opts to use a matatu to work
National
By Ann Veronicah
44 mins ago
How AI is shaping music; art of the future
Arts and Culture
By Kirsten Kanja
59 mins ago
Boy, 9 killed in a road crash in Ngata, Nakuru -Eldoret highway
National
By Kennedy Gichuhi
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Shock of 3,000 schools without headteachers
By Augustine Oduor and Lewis Nyaundi 3 hrs ago
Premium Shock of 3,000 schools without headteachers
No place for small tribes in public service
By Edwin Nyarangi 3 hrs ago
Premium No place for small tribes in public service
KRA on the spot over Sh3 billion waivers
By Jacob Ng’etich 3 hrs ago
Premium KRA on the spot over Sh3 billion waivers
How gum disease in pregnant women can lead to preterm births
By Mercy Kahenda 3 hrs ago
Premium How gum disease in pregnant women can lead to preterm births

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved