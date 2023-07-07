The Standard

Azimio rally: Raila pens first signature, convoy headed to Central Park

By Mate Tongola | 1h ago
Azimio leader Raila Odinga at the Kamukunji rally in Nairobi. [Screen grab, Azimio Tv]

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has penned the first signature on the collection rollout set to repeal the Finance Act of 2023.

Speaking at the Kamukunji grounds in Nairobi during the Saba Saba rally on Friday, July 7, Odinga said the signatures will also signify their dissatisfaction with the leadership of the Kenya Kwanza government led by President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua.

"I, Raila Amollo Odinga will start with a signature here today. You will also get the papers to sign so that by next week we have 10 million. The people have started the process of taking back the power given to others to represent them. We have to know how many we are and that is why we have started collecting signatures," said Odinga.

The coalition is targeting 10 million signatures by the end of Friday next week.

At the same time, the Azimio has also vowed to march to Nairobi’s Central Park after the Kamukunji rally despite police warning them against entering the Central Business District.

"There are many ways to reach 'Rome'. When they block one road, we use another. Today our 'Rome' is Central Park, that is where we shall meet after the Kamukunji rally," Odinga added.

Earlier on, Nairobi Police boss Adamson Bungei had warned protestors against making their way into the CBD, saying that though the Kamukunji rally is legal, there will be a heavy police presence.

This story is being updated as and when events happen…

