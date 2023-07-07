Anti-government protests: Police lob teargas to disperse crowds in Mombasa, Kisumu towns

Police contain the situation in Kisumu as protests turn chaotic. [Caleb Kingwara, Standard]

Police in Mombasa, Kisumu, and Migori towns have lobbed teargas canisters to disperse crowds.

Calm prevailed from early Friday morning but soon turned chaotic when demonstrators engaged police in running battles, as the Saba Saba rally took off.

The chaos began at around 9.30 am in Mombasa, as police lobbed teargas at the protesters, trying to contain the situation.

Mombasa streets are currently flocked with several demonstrators, also joined by political leaders among them Senator Mohammed Faki.

Members of Parliament including Rashid Bedzimba (Kisauni), Badi Twalib (Jomvu), Machele Masoud (Mvita), Likoni MP Mishi Mboko, and Mombasa Woman Representative ZamZam Mohammed also joined in the anti-government and high cost of living protests, happening countrywide.

In Kisumu, hundreds of protestors brazed the chilly morning weather to begin processions over the high cost of living. [Caleb Kingwara, Standard]

Nairobi

There were reports of a group of protestors barricading Thika Raod, Nairobi, and pelting stones at passers-by.

Security officers were forced to step in to quell the situation. Police teargassed the protesters, blocking the road and causing vehicles to change their course.

Police employ tear gas to disperse protestors in Mombasa. pic.twitter.com/BbPDDVcR7x — The Standard Digital (@StandardKenya) July 7, 2023

Nyanza Region

Tension has gripped parts of Nyanza region as the Saba Saba protests kicked off, resulting in paralysis of transport and business activities.

In Kisumu, Migori, and Siaya, hundreds of protestors brazed the chilly morning weather to begin processions over the high cost of living.

Learning in schools in the region has also been paralysed after most learners failed to report to school over fears of chaos.

In Migori, protestors engaged police in running battles as early as 7 am. This is after the protestors blocked the Migori- Isebania Highway with boulders.

Police lodged teargas canisters at the protestors to disperse them as they retaliated by hurling rocks and boulders at the security officers. Protestors march to Kisumu CBD where they will submit their petitions to the Kisumu County Commissioner. [Clinton Ambujo, Standard]

In Kisumu, police fired in the air to disperse protestors who had barricaded the Kisumu- Busia Highway and were harassing motorists.

Nearly all businesses in the city and its environs remained closed as groups of protestors began to gather in Kondele, Nyamasaria, and Jua Kali areas.

The ever-busy United Mall, Tuffoam Mall as well as several key business premises including banks remained closed as tensions continued to build.

The protestors lit bonfires along the major roads and chanted anti-government slogans.

Obungu Owich, one of the protestors claimed that the tough economic times have pushed them to the streets and accused President William Ruto’s administration of betraying Kenyans.

“The government is making the lives of residents hard each day and we cannot allow this to continue,” he claimed.

He is among the protestors who carried Sufuria’s protest against the high cost of living.

By 11 am, tension continued to build as protestors blocked more roads in Kisumu and its environs.

It remains still unclear whether local leaders will lead the protests in the region.

Report by Ann Veronicah, Clinton Ambujo, and Caleb Kingwara.