Former Health PS Peter Tum defends role in Sh3.7b mosquito net scandal

From right: Acting KEMSA Chief Executive Officer DR Andrew Mulwa, immediate former Health PS Peter Tum, appearing before Senate Health Committee. [Gloria Milimu, Standard]

Former Health PS Peter Tum has defended his role in the Sh3.7b mosquito net tender, saying disorganisation and protocol ignorance aggravated tender irregularities in the Ministry.

Engineer Tum who was the Principal Secretary in charge of Medical Services at the Ministry of Health was to the Sports docket, while his colleague Josephine Mburu was sacked.

While appearing before the Senate Committee on Health, PS Tum says at the time of awarding tenders, Malaria was under the State Department of Public Health, which was headed by Mburu.

“Executive Order No.1 of 2023 dated 6th January, 2023 explicitly assigned the Malaria and TB functions to the State Department of Public Health and Professional Standards and while HIV function was assigned to the State Department of Medical Services. The State Department of Medical services was not responsible for the LLINS procurement as this was a mandate of the State Department of Public Health and Professional Standards under the Malaria function,” Tum’s response reads in part.

“Therefore, the planning, technical support and procurement of the LLlNs was entirely coordinated by the State Department of Public Health and Professional Standards in accordance with the Executive Order No. I of 2023,”

When asked by the Committee Chair and Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago, “Is it still correct to say that officers within your then department were not involved?”

Tum answered, “Malaria was under another state department. My department was then not responsible for Malaria programme. It was under the department of public health and professional standards”

According to Tum, the procurement funds were solely handled by the Treasury and Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) adding that the ministry only gave technical support.

“The Funds for the procurement of Global Fund commodities are held at the National Treasury and not at the Ministry of Health.Therefore, for purposes of procurements under the Global Fund Agreement, KEMSA is the appointed agent of the Principle Recipient(s) while the Ministry of Health provides the technical support role only,” tums adds.

The former Health PS was appearing before the Mandago-led committee to deliberate on the alleged irregularities in the procurement of long-lasting insecticidal nets at KEMSA.