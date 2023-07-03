Ex-Treasury official Tom Osinde died of cuts to head, post-mortem shows

The late former Treasury official Tom Osinde whose mutilated body was retrieved from River Kuja. [Courtesy]

Former Treasury official Tom Osinde sustained deep cuts to the head, a post-mortem has revealed.

Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor conducted a nearly three-hour post-mortem on Friday, which showed Osinde died of two deep slash wounds to his head.

The post-mortem conducted at the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital revealed that the cuts damaged his brain and spine.

Dr Oduor pointed out that Osinde, seemingly did not resist. He said the killers caught him unawares, drugged him or threatened him.

Further analysis of samples taken from Osinde’s body will determine whether he was drugged before he was killed.

The body was later transported to Nakuru as the family plans for his burial.

His home in Ngata within Nakuru County was quiet on Sunday.

At his 10-acre farm in Rongai sub-county, workers were seen cleaning the animal pen and disposing of some logs.

The Standard established that family members were not present at the mansion where two tents were erected.

The workers, however, declined to speak, claiming they were respecting the family's wishes for privacy.

Officers from Kamagambo Police Station retrieved the body from River Kuja in Migori County on June 22, before moving it to Migori County Referral morgue.

The family of the late Osinde identified his body on June 29, a week after he had been retrieved from River Kuja, and then moved to the Kisii Referral Hospital morgue.

Osinde went missing on June 18 while travelling from his Ngata home in Nakuru to the family’s Borabu Settlement Scheme home in Nyamira County.

Two workers who have been serving Osinde at his farm in Ngata, Nakuru County, are in police custody with one of them said to be among the key suspects.