44 people dead, others trapped in multiple car crash at Londiani junction

Wreckage from the seven-car accident at Londiani junction. June 30, 2023.

44 people have so far been confirmed dead after seven vehicles crash into each other at Londiani junction along Kericho-Nakuru Road.

The rise in the number of fatalities was confirmed by Kericho Police Commander Geoffrey Mayek.

According to witnesses, a trailer lost control and rammed into six public service vehicles before landing in a ditch on the roadside.

Heavy rains hindered rescue operations which were being carried out by Police and Kenya Red Cross volunteers.

Peter Ochieng, a driver, told The Standard that the trailer which was heading to Kericho lost control and was about to hit the vehicle he was driving head on but he was able to evade.

The trailer ended up ramming into six vehicles before landing on a ditch where it claimed the lives of traders and their customers who were by the roadside.

“It was around 6:30 pm when the driver of the trailer hit my truck and lost control, ramming into the matatus,” Otieno said.

Londiani Sub County Police Commander Agnes Kunga, who was among the first people at the scene, said the trailer was heading towards Kericho Town from Nakuru when the accident occurred.

“Rescue operation is underway; a number of people are trapped in the wreckages. We are working hard to remove them despite the rains,” she said.

She said Police could not immediately establish the cause of the tragic accident but said the number of dead could rise because most of those taken to the hospital were in serious conditions.

“We wish those injured a speedy recovery as we try to rescue those trapped in the vehicles. It is a bad crash.”

Eyewitnesses at the scene told The Standard that the incident occurred when a lorry driver lost control and collided with several vehicles, including Public Service Vehicles (PSVs).

The survivors of the Friday evening accident have been taken to the Kericho County Hospital and other health facilities within the County.

Kericho Governor Eric Mutai mourned the deceased saying the county had mobilized ambulances and gotten all health facilities on standby.

“My heart is crushed. It is a dark moment for the people of Kericho. My heart goes out to the families who have just lost their loved one in a worst road carnage at Londiani junction,” he wrote on Facebook.

“May God give us grace and strength at this difficult time.”

Kericho Women Representative Beatrice Kemei said that she had contacted emergency response teams in the country to help with the rescue operation.

“I send my commiserations to families who have lost their loved ones and healing prayers to those injured,” she said.