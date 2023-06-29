Body of former Treasury official Tom Osinde found dumped in river

The body of ex-Treasury official Tom Osinde who went missing days ago has been found. [Courtesy]

The body of a former Treasury official Tom Osinde, who went missing days ago, has been found in River Gucha in Kamagambo area, Rongo Sub-County, Migori County.

According to the Migori police boss, a family member identified the body on Wednesday night, June 28.

Migori Commander Peter Kimani said the body was found on Thursday, June 22 and taken to the county referral hospital morgue.

"As of now we are doing a scientific identification in order to confirm whether he is actually the one. But one of the relatives identified and said he is the one," Mr Kimani said.

He said investigations are already underway and postmortem will be scheduled.

A spot check by the Standard revealed that the ex-official's decomposing body was received while in a bad state, with cut wounds on the head and neck.

Osinde is said to have disappeared about two weeks ago while travelling from his Nakuru home to Borabu, Kisii County.

Police had arrested two of his employees who are said to be working for him at his Ngata home in Nakuru.