The Standard

Body of former Treasury official Tom Osinde found dumped in river

By Anne Atieno | 1h ago
The body of ex-Treasury official Tom Osinde who went missing days ago has been found. [Courtesy]

The body of a former Treasury official Tom Osinde, who went missing days ago, has been found in River Gucha in Kamagambo area, Rongo Sub-County, Migori County.

According to the Migori police boss, a family member identified the body on Wednesday night, June 28.

Migori Commander Peter Kimani said the body was found on Thursday, June 22 and taken to the county referral hospital morgue.

"As of now we are doing a scientific identification in order to confirm whether he is actually the one. But one of the relatives identified and said he is the one," Mr Kimani said.

He said investigations are already underway and postmortem will be scheduled.

A spot check by the Standard revealed that the ex-official's decomposing body was received while in a bad state, with cut wounds on the head and neck.

Osinde is said to have disappeared about two weeks ago while travelling from his Nakuru home to Borabu, Kisii County.

Police had arrested two of his employees who are said to be working for him at his Ngata home in Nakuru.

Related Topics

Tom Osinde Murder Crime Missing Person
.

Latest Stories

IEBC ordered to pay firm Sh248m for 2007 poll services
IEBC ordered to pay firm Sh248m for 2007 poll services
National
By Paul Ogemba
21 mins ago
Why Kajiado mother killed her two children
NEWS
By Peterson Githaiga
23 mins ago
It's business as usual, KICC official says after fire drill
Nairobi
By Mercy Kahenda
25 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ruto's Cabinet of 'strangers' set to open legal battle with opposition
By Josphat Thiongó 2 hrs ago
Premium Ruto's Cabinet of 'strangers' set to open legal battle with opposition
Nyachae estate: 'Woman fighting for share had four husbands'
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
Premium Nyachae estate: 'Woman fighting for share had four husbands'
State to end capitation delays to schools, hire 24,000 teachers
By Willis Oketch 2 hrs ago
Premium State to end capitation delays to schools, hire 24,000 teachers
Malombe in trouble over Sh1b advanced to water company
By Edwin Nyarangi 2 hrs ago
Premium Malombe in trouble over Sh1b advanced to water company

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved