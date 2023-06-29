Body of former Treasury official Tom Osinde found dumped in river

Crime scene. [File, Standard]

Body of former Treasury official Tom Osinde who went missing days ago found in River Gucha in Rongo, Kamagambo, Rongo Sub-County. His body was identified by a family member.

Police recovered two male bodies dumped in separate places in Migori county as the search for the missing former National Treasury Senior Official continues.

Police retrieved the first body on Wednesday evening from Nyatike River and the other around the Rongo area before they were both transferred to Migori Referral Hospital Morgue.

Migori County Commander Peter Kimani confirmed that police had retrieved a body from Nyatike River but could not authoritatively report whether the body was that of the missing Tom Osinde.

He said scientific identification will be conducted on the bodies.

A Senior Official at the Migori Referral Hospital has told the Standard that the unclaimed bodies were taken there by police.

Thursday morning, a Facebook user by the name Nemwel Enock Osinde believed to be the brother of the missing Tom Osinde posted on his user account saying; “Thank you friends for your outpouring love, prayers and support during my brother’s search. Tom was killed and his body was found in Migori.”

Detectives leading the search for Tom, who went missing on Sunday last week, have already arrested two suspects in connection to his disappearance.

Police are holding two suspects in custody who are assisting in the investigations. Osinde is said to have been travelling from Nakuru to Kisii before his cagey disappearance on June 18, 2023.

Locals had discovered Osinde’s black Toyota Land Cruiser days later parked near a sugar cane farm in Transmara, Narok County.