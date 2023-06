A three storey under construction collapses in Murang'a town on Monday, June 19. [David Gikandi, Standard]

An unknown number of builders are feared dead in Murang'a after a three storey building collapsed on Monday.

Business activities in the town were brought to a stand still at around 4:30pm when the building collapsed.

Rescue operations led by Murang'a County Police Commander David Mathiu have commenced.