Finance Bill sails through to the next legislation stage

By Winfrey Owino | 1h ago
The National Assembly has passed Finance Bill, 2023 report in the Second Reading stage.

Out of the 257 Members of Parliament who took part in the voting, 176 MPs voted in favour while 81 opposed the report. No lawmaker abstained from the voting.

The passing means the report proceeds to Third Reading and final stage.  The committee of the whole House sits on Tuesday, June 20.

Notably, some MPs, among them, Dadaab MP Farah Maalim, Eambakasi East’s Babu Owino, and his Langata counterpart Felix Odiwuor were absent.

The chairperson of the National Assembly’s Finance Committee Kuria Kimani was also absent during the voting which as done Wednesday, June 14 evening.

In the committee’s report, Kuria has communicated over 10 amendments to the Bill.

According to the Constitution, once tabled in Parliament, a Bill goes through four main stages before it becomes law; First Reading, Second Reading, Third Reading, Presidential Assent, and lastly its enforcement.

In the First Reading, a bill is introduced to the House. The Bill is assigned to the House’s Finance Committee for discussion and public participation.

In the Second Reading, a draft of a Bill is read a second time and the members debate before voting to move the motion to the next stage.

On the Third Reading, the bill is read with all amendments and given final approval by the legislative body. Here, any member is allowed to propose amendments, whose fate is also decided through voting. Final approval also happens here.

It is then taken for Presidential Assent which is where the president will consent to it being an Act of Parliament.

The MPs have until June 30 to pass the Finance Bill, 2023 which should take effect July 1.

