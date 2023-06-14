Blow to Paul Makenzi as two lawyers withdraw from case

Controversial preacher Paul Makenzi with his co-accused before the Shanzu Law Court in Mombasa on Friday, June 2, 2023. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

Two lawyers representing controversial preacher Paul Makenzi in the Shakahola cult case have recused themselves, citing alleged frustration by the State.

Lawyers George Kariuki, Elisha Komora, and Wycliffe Makasembo voiced their concerns to Principal Magistrate Yusuf Shikanda at the Shanzu law courts on Wednesday, June 14, claiming that the Director of Public Prosecution had denied them access to their client in police cells.

They argued that this denial severely hindered their ability to provide adequate legal representation.

"It appears that certain influential factors are at play, leading to frustration for Makenzi and others involved. In this case, we can metaphorically refer to the entity responsible for this frustration as the 'invisible hand,' symbolising the influence of the State," his lawyer Makasembo stated.

Lawyers Kariuki and Komora informed the court that they had recused themselves from the case due to the aforementioned hindrances and limitations.

Makenzi and his co-accused appeared before the Shanzu court for the ruling on whether they should remain in police custody for an additional 60 days.

The accused are facing possible charges of murder, counselling and aiding persons to commit suicide, aiding suicide, abduction and radicalization, among other offences.

Earlier, some of the accused persons, frail and weak, were unable to walk to court after taking part in a hunger strike while in police custody.

Several of them had to be supported by police officers to appear before the court. One of the co-accused collapsed while on the way to the courtroom.

According to police sources, the suspects had staged a hunger strike for more than ten days while being held at three different Police stations in Malindi, Kilifi, and Watamu.

In his ruling, Shikanda ordered that the suspects be remanded at Malindi Prison until June 21, when the court will issue further directions on the matter.