The Standard

Blow to Paul Makenzi as two lawyers withdraw from case

By David Njaaga | 54m ago
Controversial preacher Paul Makenzi with his co-accused before the Shanzu Law Court in Mombasa on Friday, June 2, 2023. [Omondi Onyango, Standard] 

Two lawyers representing controversial preacher Paul Makenzi in the Shakahola cult case have recused themselves, citing alleged frustration by the State.

Lawyers George Kariuki, Elisha Komora, and Wycliffe Makasembo voiced their concerns to Principal Magistrate Yusuf Shikanda at the Shanzu law courts on Wednesday, June 14, claiming that the Director of Public Prosecution had denied them access to their client in police cells.

They argued that this denial severely hindered their ability to provide adequate legal representation.

"It appears that certain influential factors are at play, leading to frustration for Makenzi and others involved. In this case, we can metaphorically refer to the entity responsible for this frustration as the 'invisible hand,' symbolising the influence of the State," his lawyer Makasembo stated.

Lawyers Kariuki and Komora informed the court that they had recused themselves from the case due to the aforementioned hindrances and limitations.

Makenzi and his co-accused appeared before the Shanzu court for the ruling on whether they should remain in police custody for an additional 60 days.

The accused are facing possible charges of murder, counselling and aiding persons to commit suicide, aiding suicide, abduction and radicalization, among other offences.

Earlier, some of the accused persons, frail and weak, were unable to walk to court after taking part in a hunger strike while in police custody.

Several of them had to be supported by police officers to appear before the court. One of the co-accused collapsed while on the way to the courtroom.

According to police sources, the suspects had staged a hunger strike for more than ten days while being held at three different Police stations in Malindi, Kilifi, and Watamu.

In his ruling, Shikanda ordered that the suspects be remanded at Malindi Prison until June 21, when the court will issue further directions on the matter.

Related Topics

Paul Makenzi Shakahola cult case Shanzu Law Courts Principal Magistrate Yusuf Shikanda
.

Latest Stories

Blow to Paul Makenzi as two lawyers withdraw from case
Blow to Paul Makenzi as two lawyers withdraw from case
National
By David Njaaga
54 mins ago
UN Special Adviser Alice Nderitu calls for ceasefire in Sudan
Africa
By Ann Veronicah
57 mins ago
Kinuthia shares photos of 'baby bump' shoot
News
By Diana Anyango
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Agony of school heads as latest Sh28 billion seen as 'a drop in the ocean' of debts
By Standard Team 2 hrs ago
Premium Agony of school heads as latest Sh28 billion seen as 'a drop in the ocean' of debts
Ndung'u walks tight rope in bid to finance Sh3.6 trillion budget
By Brian Ngugi and Macharia Kamau 2 hrs ago
Premium Ndung'u walks tight rope in bid to finance Sh3.6 trillion budget
Why Raila's battle with Ruto on national issues could save Oduol
By Brian Otieno 2 hrs ago
Premium Why Raila's battle with Ruto on national issues could save Oduol
The perils of a payslip: Why hustlers need to beware
By XN Iraki 2 hrs ago
Premium The perils of a payslip: Why hustlers need to beware
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2007 Toyota Raum
  • 2007 Toyota Raum
  • Mileage : 87666
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2007
  • Price: KES 600,000
2009 Toyota Premio
  • 2009 Toyota Premio
  • Mileage : 100000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2009
  • Price: KES 950,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Exceptional four bedroom bungalow on quarter of an acre; Kilimani, Argwing Kodek Road.
  • 3 Exceptional four bedroom bungalow on quarter of an acre; Kilimani, Argwing Kodek Road.
  • House Type:Exceptional four bedroom bungalow on quarter of an acre; Kilimani, Argwing Kodek Road.
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 100,000,000
Magnificent four bedroom corner townhouse near Diamond Plaza 2, Parklands
  • 3 Magnificent four bedroom corner townhouse near Diamond Plaza 2, Parklands
  • House Type:Magnificent four bedroom corner townhouse near Diamond Plaza 2, Parklands
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 40,000,000
Architecturally designed luxurious four bedroom Townhouse in Syokimau Estate
  • 3 Architecturally designed luxurious four bedroom Townhouse in Syokimau Estate
  • House Type:Architecturally designed luxurious four bedroom Townhouse in Syokimau Estate
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 13,000,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Couriers
  • Employer: G4S Kenya
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Assistant Relationship Manager-Corporate
  • Employer: Gulf African Bank
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Finance Business Partner
  • Employer: Volunteer Service Overseas (VSO)
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Credit Analyst
  • Employer: Centum
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved