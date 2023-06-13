The Standard

Parliament approves Noordin Haji's nomination as NIS boss

By Winfrey Owino | 1h ago
National Assembly approves Noordin Haji's nomination as NIS Director-General. [File, Standard]

The National Assembly has approved the nomination of Noordin Haji as the new Director-General of the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

This came shortly after the National Assembly’s Committee on Defence, Intelligence, and Foreign Relations gave his nomination for appointment a nod.

In a report tabled before Parliament on Tuesday, June 10, the Committee dismissed all complaints against the outgoing Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) saying the appointment had met the required threshold and was also in accordance with the Law.

“That the procedure used to arrive at the nominee accords with Section 7 (2) of the National Intelligence Service Act (No. 28 of 2012) which provides that the President shall nominate a person for appointment as the Director-General and submit the name of the nominee to the National Assembly." 

“Indeed the President on Thursday, May 18, 2023, communicated the name of the nominee for appointment to the position of Director-General of the NIS to the Speaker for approval by the National Assembly," the report read. 

The committee also argued that Haji is eligible for appointment as a State officer and has the required education. 

“The nominee has held the following positions: Director of Public Prosecutions (March 2018 to date), Deputy Director of Counter Organized Crime at the NIS (June 2016 to 2017); Deputy Director of Administration in the Internal Division of the NIS (January 2015 to June 2023).”

After his nomination, aggrieved parties filed petitions challenging his suitability on different grounds.

However, the committee dismissed all petitions on the grounds that they failed to exhaust all legal avenues of ousting him as the DPP. 

Haji's name will now be forwarded to President Ruto for gazettement. 

Once gazetted, he will replace outgoing NIS boss Phillip Kamweru.

Related Topics

Noordin Haji Director-General, NIS National Assembly DPP
.

Latest Stories

Jubilee Wrangles: Kanini Kega led faction exits Azimio
Jubilee Wrangles: Kanini Kega led faction exits Azimio
Politics
By Judah Ben-Hur
41 mins ago
Jailed drug trafficker risks losing properties worth Sh100 million
Nairobi
By Paul Ogemba
48 mins ago
Parliament approves Noordin Haji's nomination as NIS boss
National
By Winfrey Owino
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Moment of truth for Ruto's Sh3.6tr maiden budget
By Brian Ngugi 3 hrs ago
Premium Moment of truth for Ruto's Sh3.6tr maiden budget
Dead Kenyans leave behind Sh29b shares in listed firms
By Frankline Sunday 3 hrs ago
Premium Dead Kenyans leave behind Sh29b shares in listed firms
Tough times ahead as MPs retain 16pc VAT on fuel, up export levy
By Grace Nganga 3 hrs ago
Premium Tough times ahead as MPs retain 16pc VAT on fuel, up export levy
When families demand dowry before allowing one to bury their spouse
By Eric Abuga 4 hrs ago
Premium When families demand dowry before allowing one to bury their spouse
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2007 Toyota Raum
  • 2007 Toyota Raum
  • Mileage : 87666
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2007
  • Price: KES 600,000
2009 Toyota Premio
  • 2009 Toyota Premio
  • Mileage : 100000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2009
  • Price: KES 950,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Exceptional four bedroom bungalow on quarter of an acre; Kilimani, Argwing Kodek Road.
  • 3 Exceptional four bedroom bungalow on quarter of an acre; Kilimani, Argwing Kodek Road.
  • House Type:Exceptional four bedroom bungalow on quarter of an acre; Kilimani, Argwing Kodek Road.
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 100,000,000
Magnificent four bedroom corner townhouse near Diamond Plaza 2, Parklands
  • 3 Magnificent four bedroom corner townhouse near Diamond Plaza 2, Parklands
  • House Type:Magnificent four bedroom corner townhouse near Diamond Plaza 2, Parklands
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 40,000,000
Architecturally designed luxurious four bedroom Townhouse in Syokimau Estate
  • 3 Architecturally designed luxurious four bedroom Townhouse in Syokimau Estate
  • House Type:Architecturally designed luxurious four bedroom Townhouse in Syokimau Estate
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 13,000,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Clinical Nurse, Outreach Clinic Ngong
  • Employer: Aga Khan University Hospital
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Pharmaceutical Technologist, Outreach Clinic-Mountain View
  • Employer: Aga Khan University Hospital
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Clinical Nurse, Outreach Clinic Nanyuki
  • Employer: Aga Khan University Hospital
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nanyuki
  • Pharmaceutical Technologist , Outreach Clinic Kitengela
  • Employer: Aga Khan University Hospital
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: kitengela

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved