Parliament approves Noordin Haji's nomination as NIS boss

National Assembly approves Noordin Haji's nomination as NIS Director-General. [File, Standard]

The National Assembly has approved the nomination of Noordin Haji as the new Director-General of the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

This came shortly after the National Assembly’s Committee on Defence, Intelligence, and Foreign Relations gave his nomination for appointment a nod.

In a report tabled before Parliament on Tuesday, June 10, the Committee dismissed all complaints against the outgoing Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) saying the appointment had met the required threshold and was also in accordance with the Law.

“That the procedure used to arrive at the nominee accords with Section 7 (2) of the National Intelligence Service Act (No. 28 of 2012) which provides that the President shall nominate a person for appointment as the Director-General and submit the name of the nominee to the National Assembly."

“Indeed the President on Thursday, May 18, 2023, communicated the name of the nominee for appointment to the position of Director-General of the NIS to the Speaker for approval by the National Assembly," the report read.

The committee also argued that Haji is eligible for appointment as a State officer and has the required education.

“The nominee has held the following positions: Director of Public Prosecutions (March 2018 to date), Deputy Director of Counter Organized Crime at the NIS (June 2016 to 2017); Deputy Director of Administration in the Internal Division of the NIS (January 2015 to June 2023).”

After his nomination, aggrieved parties filed petitions challenging his suitability on different grounds.

However, the committee dismissed all petitions on the grounds that they failed to exhaust all legal avenues of ousting him as the DPP.

Haji's name will now be forwarded to President Ruto for gazettement.

Once gazetted, he will replace outgoing NIS boss Phillip Kamweru.