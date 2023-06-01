President William Ruto arrives at Moi stadium Embu for Madaraka clelebrations

President William Ruto arrives for Embu madaraka day celebrations. [Samson Wire, Standard]

President William Ruto has arrived at the Moi Stadium in Embu County for his very first Madaraka Day celebration as a Head of state.

Ruto, who was accompanied by first lady Rachael Ruto, arrived a few minutes after 11am and inspected a guard of honour mounted by the Kenya Defence Forces.

This is his third National day celebration since taking office.

Comoros President Azali Assoumani arrives at the fete. [Samson Wire, Standard]

Other notable leaders present include the Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula.

Also present at the event is Comoros President Azali Assoumani who is the guest of honour.

More to follow…