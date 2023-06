One of the residents with kenyan flag clothes. [Samson Wire, Standard]

Embu County is hosting the 60th Madaraka Day celebrations since Kenya gained its independence.

The fete will be held at the newly refurbished 20,000-capacity Moi Stadium.

Residents braved the morning cold and thronged at the facility to secure seats for the event.

Security personnel take their positions.

Residents undergo a security check as they enter the stadium.

Security personnel on patrol.

Hawkers brave the morning cold to sell their wares.

The main road leading to the stadium.

Residents make their way to the stadium.

St John Ambulance team on standby.

Majority of the seats at the stadium occupied.

Schoolchildren wait to be directed to their seating places.

Those who made it early were already seated.

Residents waiting for the events of the day.

Schoolchildren make their way to the stadium.

Final preparations at the stadium.

NYS service men and women.

Chiefs and Assistant Chiefs.

Photos by Samson Wire, Standard.