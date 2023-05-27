Major Gen Fatuma Ahmed moved to National Defence College in latest military changes

When President Uhuru Kenyatta decorated Maj Gen Fatuma Ahmed after she took oath of office as Assistant Chief of Defence Forces -Personnel and Logistics at State House, Nairobi. [File, Standard]

President William Ruto has made several Military changes in his latest appointments.

Director of Communications at Ministry of Defence Bogita Ongeri said te latest promotions, postings and appointments are a result of the recommendations of the Defence Council chaired by Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale.

This is barely a month after the head of state made changes that saw Lieutenant General Francis Ogolla promoted to the rank of General and appointed Chief of Defence Forces (CDF).

Gen. Ogolla took over as CDF from Gen Robert Kibochi whose term ended.

This has seen Major General Fatuma Gaiti Ahmed posted to the National Defence College and appointed Senior Directing Staff Air.

Maj Gen Fatuma Ahamed is the first Kenyan woman soldier to attain that rank of a Major General after she was promoted from a brigadier and appointed Assistant Chief of the Defence Forces in charge of personnel and logistics.

She first made headlines in 2015 when former President Uhuru Kenyatta promoted her to the rank of a Brigadier, the first woman to ever rise to rank in the Kenyan military.

By then, she had been in service for 32 years, enlisted in 1983 before serving under the Women Service Corps.

Maj Gen Ahmed is a graduate of the National Defence College, one of the Military Centres of Excellence, an affiliate of the University of Nairobi's Institute of Diplomacy and International Studies.

She is also an alumni of the Defence Staff College where she graduated in July 2000, in addition she holds a Diploma in Management from Strathmore University College

President William Ruto further promoted Brigadier Dennis Nyaga Njue Kamuri to Maj Gen and appointed him the Managing Director Kenya Ordnance Factories Corporation.

Brigadier Mohamed Nur Hassan has been promoted to Maj Gen and appointed General Officer Commanding Border Security Command.

While Colonel Sylvester Kipkorir Chirchir has been promoted to Brig and appointed Deputy Director Directorate of National Security Industries, Colonel Mathew Lilita Lenamunal has been promoted to Brig and appointed Commander Kahawa Garrison.

Colonel Joseph Kaku Mutua has been promoted to Brig and appointed Commandant Construction Engineers Brigade with Colonel Gilliad Mwachala Kimonge being promoted to Brig and appointed Chief of Operations, Defence Headquarters.

Colonel Titus Gitamo Sokobe has been promoted to Brig and appointed Chief of Infrastructure Defence Headquarters and Colonel Omari Mohammed Rajab, promoted to Brig and appointed Deputy Managing Director Kenya Ordnance Factories Corporation.

Colonel Peter Kipketer Limo has been promoted to Brig and deployed as Managing Director Defence Forces Canteed Organisation.

While Colonel Oscar Kizito Muleyi promoted to Brig and appointed Director Centre for Security and Strategic Studies National Defence University-Kenya, Colonel Oswald Oduor Opiyo has been promoted to Brig but remains Director Uhuru Gardens National Monument and Museum.

Colonel Roba Bonaya Wario has been promoted to Brig and deployed to the Office of the National Security Advisor.

In the latest posting and appointments, Major General Rashid Abdi Elmi has been posted to National Defence College and appointed Commandant.

While Major General John Maison Nkoimo has been posted to Kenya Military Academy and appointed Commandant, Major General Eric Mbugua Kinuthia has been posted to Joint Command and Staff College and appointed Commandant.

Major General Charles Muriu Kahariri has been appointed Deputy Commandant and Senior Directing Staff Navy, National Defence College.