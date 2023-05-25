"I will not be intimidated; I am ready to face Azimio in court"- Ann Nderitu

Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

The Registrar of Political Parties (RPP) Ann Nderitu says she will follow the law and is ready to challenge Azimio la Umoja Coalition in court, should calls for her resignation go forth.

On Wednesday, May 24, Azimio demanded that Nderitu should resign, claiming that she was biased in her decision to uphold the suspension of David Murathe and Jeremiah Kioni from the Jubilee Party.

The coalition accused Nderitu of taking sides amid Jubilee wrangles and expressed distrust in the way she was handling the Party’s affairs.

“The Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu must leave office in view of clear manifestations that she has been co-opted into partisan and illegal schemes by Kenya Kwanza to cripple instead of protecting political parties. Anne Nderitu no longer enjoys the confidence of her clients, the political parties,” Azimio said.

But in a rebuttal, Nderitu now says that the decision to uphold the resolve by the Jubilee National Executive Committee (NEC) to oust Murathe, Kioni, and Kagwe Gichohi is supported by law.

Asked for comment, the RPP intimated to The Standard on Thursday, May 25 that politicians need to respect independent state offices and that she is ready to defend herself only if the matter is addressed in court.

“Azimio have a right to picket and do what they want. To us, we follow the law. We are a legal entity so the issue can only be discussed in a court of law. When the time comes for me to answer in court, I will defend myself,” she told The Standard on the phone.

“We do not work through intimidation; we work through law. This is a State office. We must separate politics and law. In a dispute, a decision has to be made and that is what we did. Politicians need not destroy offices. If they have lost faith in something, let them address it in court,” she said.

On Monday this week, the Uhuru-led faction of the Jubilee party held a National Delegates Conference (NDC) at Ngong Racecourse in Nairobi where they expelled some party members, who opposed the NDC and pledged allegiance to President William Ruto.

A day later, a letter was issued to Deputy Party Secretary-General Joshua Kuttuny that stated that the process of removal of David Murathe, Jeremiah Kioni, and Kagwe Gichohi was in accordance with the laws of the party.

Azimio now promises to do everything possible to protect Jubilee from the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties, including going back to the streets.