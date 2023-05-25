Police lob teargas to disperse Maina Njenga's supporters at DCI headquarters in Nairobi on May 25, 2023. [Samson Wire, Standard]

Police have lobbed teargas at former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga's supporters at the DCI headquarters in Kiambu County on Thursday, May 25.

This is after Njenga's supporters demanded that he be released by police who are currently questioning him.

Njenga is being grilled by the DCI after two firearms and more than 90 rolls of bhang were found at a home in Ngomongo, Bahati Sub-County which is being linked to him.

Accompanying him for grilling was Nark Kenya leader Martha Karua, DAP leader Eugene Wamalwa, former Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria and lawyer George Wajackoya.

Yesterday, Njenga appeared at the Nakuru Law Courts and later at the Nakuru County Directorate of Criminal Investigation where he recorded a statement.

After recording the statement, Njenga had been asked to present himself before the DCI officers in the Kiambu headquarters.