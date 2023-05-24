Raila Odinga hints at return of protests should talks fail

Azimio Leader Raila Odinga speaking at Jubilee Party National Delegates Convention at Nairobi Ngong Racecourse on May 22, 2023. [Samson Wire, Standard]

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition leader Raila Odinga has hinted at a return of mass action against President William Ruto’s regime should the ongoing bipartisan talks fail to address their concerns within the next two weeks.

Raila claims the bipartisan committee has just a month to find a solution, warning that the team is running out of time.

This comes as the ODM leader and his allies hit out at President Ruto for allegedly interfering with Jubilee Party. Azimio considers the troubled former ruling party a key member of the Azimio coalition and is reading foul play in the persistent internal wrangles threatening Jubilee.

Speaking at Nyadorera in Siaya County where he donated foodstuffs to families affected by floods, Raila said they would return to the streets if their concerns are not addressed in the next two weeks.

“We gave the committee only one month. They have two weeks to finish their work and give us feedback. Should they not finish well, we will return to the streets,” he said.

Raila maintained that his victory was stolen during last year's elections. “We had big plans but we can’t do it because Kenya Kwanza stole from us. That is why we must not allow them to continue working illegitimately,” said Raila.

He said their mission to ensure the high cost of living is reduced must also be addressed by the Kenya Kwanza administration.

It remains to be seen what the committee will propose to address the cost of living at a time when Ruto’s allies are lobbying for the Finance Bill, 2023.

The Bill, which has sparked huge debate, proposes new taxes and contributions which the opposition believes will worsen the cost of living.

“The issue of cost of living must be addressed. The issue of rebels in political parties must also be addressed. We must stop political prostitution. There is no development in State House.”

Raila also claimed Kenya Kwanza government is influencing the Registrar of Political Parties to register a group led by EALA MP Kanini Kega and his Nominated counterpart Sabina Chege as officials of Jubilee party to lock out validly elected officials, led by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“The government should allow political parties to conduct their affairs independently,” Raila said.

Minority Leader in the National Assembly Opiyo Wandayi said: “Azimio la Umoja will not take the state interference in its affiliate parties lying down."