The Standard
Premium

Raila Odinga hints at return of protests if planned talks fail

By Olivia Odhiambo | 1h ago
Azimio Leader Raila Odinga speaking at Jubilee Party National Delegates Convention at Nairobi Ngong Racecourse on May 22, 2023. [Samson Wire, Standard]

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition leader Raila Odinga has hinted at a return of mass action against President William Ruto’s regime should ongoing bipartisan talks fail to address their concerns in two weeks.

Raila claims the Bipartisan Committee had only a month to find a solution and is running out of time. This comes as the ODM leader and his allies hit out at President Ruto for allegedly interfering with Jubilee Party.

Azimio considers the troubled former ruling party a key member of their coalition and is reading foul play in the persistent internal wrangles threatening to crumble Jubilee.

Speaking in Nyadorera in Siaya County where he donated foodstuffs to families affected by floods, Raila said they would return to the streets if their concerns were not resolved in the next two weeks.

“We gave the committee only one month. They have two weeks to finish and give us feedback. Should they not finish well, we will return to the streets,” he said.

He claimed their coalition had concrete plans to transform the economy but were unable to implement them. Raila maintained that his victory was stolen from him. “We had big plans but we can’t do it because Kenya Kwanza stole from us. That is why we must not allow them to continue working illegitimately,” said Raila.

He said their mission to ensure the high cost of living is reduced must also be addressed by the Kenya Kwanza administration.

It remains to be seen what the committee will propose to address the cost of living at a time when Ruto’s allies are lobbying for the Finance Bill, 2023.

The Bill, which has sparked huge debate, proposes new taxes and contributions which the opposition believes will worsen the cost of living.

“The issue of cost of living must be addressed. Rebels from parties issue must also be addressed. We must stop political prostitution, as there is no development in State House.”

Raila also claimed Kenya Kwanza government was influencing the Registrar of Political Parties to register a group led by nominated MPs Kanini Kega and Sabina Chege as officials of Jubilee party to lock out validly elected officials led by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“The government should allow political parties to conduct their affairs independently,” he said.

Minority leader in the National Assembly Opiyo Wandayi asked Registrar of Political Parties to move with speed, and register new Jubilee party officials.

“Azimio la Umoja will not take the state interference in its affiliate parties lying down. Failure to register the party officials will be met with consequences,” he added.

Related Topics

Bipartisan Talks Azimio Demands Raila-Ruto Hardliners Raila-Ruto Talks
.

Latest Stories

Shakahola is an accident in our mad rush to self-destruction
Premium Shakahola is an accident in our mad rush to self-destruction
Opinion
By William Kingi
28 mins ago
Five ways to spot get-rich-quick schemes
Enterprise
By The Conversation
1 hr ago
Public will rally behind Ruto if he steps up war against graft
Leonard Khafafa
By Leonard Khafafa
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Raila Odinga hints at return of protests if planned talks fail
By Olivia Odhiambo 1 hr ago
Premium Raila Odinga hints at return of protests if planned talks fail
Tribunal halts expulsion of Kioni, Murathe from Jubilee
By Judah Ben-Hur 1 hr ago
Premium Tribunal halts expulsion of Kioni, Murathe from Jubilee
End game of Uhuru party's brutal battle
By Ndung’u Gachane 1 hr ago
Premium End game of Uhuru party's brutal battle
Anne Amadi: I'm not involved in Sh102m gold racket
By Paul Ogemba 1 hr ago
Premium Anne Amadi: I'm not involved in Sh102m gold racket
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2015 Honda Grace
  • 2015 Honda Grace
  • Mileage : 1
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2015
  • Price: KES 1,350,000
2008 Toyota Landcruiser Prado
  • 2008 Toyota Landcruiser Prado
  • Mileage : 1
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2008
  • Price: KES 2,350,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Elegant cozy studio in an idyllic prestigious locale in Kilimani, Denis Prit Road.
  • 3 Elegant cozy studio in an idyllic prestigious locale in Kilimani, Denis Prit Road.
  • House Type:Elegant cozy studio in an idyllic prestigious locale in Kilimani, Denis Prit Road.
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 5,800,000
Unique rustic studio in this magnificent Arabian style Architecture in Sporting Club, Silver sand Beach, Malindi
  • 3 Unique rustic studio in this magnificent Arabian style Architecture in Sporting Club, Silver sand Beach, Malindi
  • House Type:Unique rustic studio in this magnificent Arabian style Architecture in Sporting Club, Silver sand Beach, Malindi
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 4,450,000
Unique rustic studio in this magnificent Arabian style Architecture in Sporting Club, Silver sand Beach, Malindi
  • 3 Unique rustic studio in this magnificent Arabian style Architecture in Sporting Club, Silver sand Beach, Malindi
  • House Type:Unique rustic studio in this magnificent Arabian style Architecture in Sporting Club, Silver sand Beach, Malindi
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 4,450,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Project Coordinator - Daisy Project
  • Employer: DanChurchAid (DCA)
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Electrical Technician
  • Employer: Janta Kenya
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Mechanical Technician
  • Employer: Janta Kenya
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Senior Tax Specialist
  • Employer: Kenya Airways
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved