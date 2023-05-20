Shakahoila deaths hit 237 after detective recover two human skeletons

Homicide detectives exhume bodies from shallow graves within Shakahola forest. [Marrion Kithi, Standard]

Homicide detectives and forensic investigators on Saturday recovered skeletal human remains in the Shakahola forest in Kilifi County, raising the number of deaths to 237.

The team led by homicide director Martin Nyaguto, recovered remains of two adults, but said it was too early to tell the gender of the bodies until a forensic postmortem is done.

The bones were discovered by the GSU officers who had been combing the expansive land amid efforts to save those who might still be trapped in the forest.

The skeletons were found about 1 kilometer to Mackenzie's homestead christened as 'Bethlehem'’.

The two skeletons have been taken to the Malindi Sub County hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem which is scheduled for Wednesday next week.

The forensic team said there could be more people who are still fasting in the forest as hundreds of people have been reported missing.

The exhumation process was put on hold after the forensic team took a five-day break to prepare for a second phase of postmortem process supervised by Chief government pathologist Johansen Oduor.

Coast Regional Commissioner Rhoda Onyancha told reporters the search and rescue operations would continue as the GSU officers had pitched a camp in the forest.

''The operation will continue to make sure that everyone is rescued. There are over 613 people reported missing by their relatives and our aim is to try our best to get them alive,” Onyancha said.

So far 31 arrests have been made in relation to the deaths.

Onyancha further said DNA samples from 93 families have been collected with 14 people having been rescued and reunited with their families.

The standard has also established that no family has been given remains of their loved ones despite the completion of the first phase of postmortem.

In a case that erupted last month, horrifying a deeply religious nation, controversial preacher Paul Makinzi who is also suspected to be the leader of a deadly cult is accused of brainwashing his followers to fast to death.

In his apocalyptic teachings, Mackenzi is said to have been marketing Shakahola forest as a holy ground where followers would fast to death to meet Jesus.

The 800-acre piece of land is now a gruesome crime scene, scattered with the shallow graves of believers who starved themselves.

Makenzi and 17 suspected accomplices are still in custody and will be detained for 30 more days pending investigations.

Shanzu Law Courts Senior Principal Magistrate Yusuf Shikanda on Wednesday said freeing them will jeopardise the ongoing investigations.

An Ad hoc Senate Committee on the proliferation of religious organisations in the country led by Tana River senator Danson Mungatana has also visited the graveyard in their fact finding mission.

On Friday the team met with local religious organizations and the county security team and discussed measures that can be taken to avert religious extremism.