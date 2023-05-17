Over 170,000 students qualify for University admission as Education CS launches KUCCPS portal

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu speaks during launch of Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) at The University of Nairobi on May 17, 2023. [Mike Kihaki, Standard]

173,137 learners who scored a mean grade of C+ in the 2022 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) qualify for admission in 39 public universities in the Country, Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has said.

Machogu, who launched the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) portal on Wednesday, May 17, said those who scored a C plain and below will have to find placement in Technical and Vocational education and Training (TVET) institutions.

The Education Cabinet Secretary further noted that students who scored a C+ and above but would wish to join TVET institutions are free to do so.

“In line with the Presidential directive, I have today asked KUCCPS to open its portal today to allow all KCSE candidates to start applying for courses they wish to study in universities and TVET institutions,” said Machogu.

He added; “I have made this directive after getting satisfied that the Placement Service has met the conditions of the new model, having verified and published all the fee details of all programmes in their website.”

Additionally, Machogu said KUCCPS would partner with the Huduma Kenya Secretariat to ensure students can apply for their courses from all the 52 Huduma Centres countrywide.

The KUCCPS officers will also be sent out to selected universities and colleges in every county where they will be available to students, parents and members of the public for personalised support and assistance.

“I expect the Placement Agency to mount a robust communication and sensitisation exercise to ensure all students have details of the application process, and also to complete this exercise by August 2023 to allow students to report to their respective institutions in September,” said Machogu.

After conclusion of the placement process, the students will be expected to contact their respective institutions for joining instructions and guidance on how to apply for the Government scholarships and loans.

“I wish to reiterate that students who will select courses in Public Universities will be eligible to access both the Government scholarships and loans, while those who will select Private Universities will be eligible for Government loans only,” stated Machogu.