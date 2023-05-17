The Standard

Over 170,000 students qualify for University admission as Education CS launches KUCCPS portal

By Stephanie Wangari | 24m ago
Education CS Ezekiel Machogu speaks during launch of Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) at The University of Nairobi on May 17, 2023. [Mike Kihaki, Standard]

173,137 learners who scored a mean grade of C+ in the 2022 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) qualify for admission in 39 public universities in the Country, Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has said.

Machogu, who launched the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) portal on Wednesday, May 17, said those who scored a C plain and below will have to find placement in Technical and Vocational education and Training (TVET) institutions.

The Education Cabinet Secretary further noted that students who scored a C+ and above but would wish to join TVET institutions are free to do so.

“In line with the Presidential directive, I have today asked KUCCPS to open its portal today to allow all KCSE candidates to start applying for courses they wish to study in universities and TVET institutions,” said Machogu.

He added; “I have made this directive after getting satisfied that the Placement Service has met the conditions of the new model, having verified and published all the fee details of all programmes in their website.”

Additionally, Machogu said KUCCPS would partner with the Huduma Kenya Secretariat  to ensure students can apply for their courses from all the 52 Huduma Centres countrywide.

The KUCCPS officers will also be sent out to selected universities and colleges in every county where they will  be available to students, parents  and members of the public for personalised support and assistance. 

“I expect the Placement Agency to mount a robust communication and sensitisation exercise to ensure all students have details of the application process, and also to complete this exercise by August 2023 to allow students to report to their respective institutions in September,” said Machogu.

After conclusion of the placement process, the students will be expected to contact their respective institutions for joining instructions and guidance on how to apply for the Government scholarships and loans.

“I wish to reiterate that students who will select courses in Public Universities will be eligible to access both the Government scholarships and loans, while those who will select Private Universities will be eligible for Government loans only,” stated Machogu.

Related Topics

KUCCPS portal Ezekiel Machogu KCSE 2022
.

Latest Stories

The Kemsa mess
Premium The Kemsa mess
Business
By Mercy Kahenda
12 mins ago
Court allows couple to part ways after attempt to rekindle love fails
National
By Kamau Muthoni
12 mins ago
Premium Former PS Mburu's letter that signed her out of job
National
By Mercy Kahenda
17 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

The Kemsa mess
By Mercy Kahenda 12 mins ago
Premium The Kemsa mess
Former PS Mburu's letter that signed her out of job
By Mercy Kahenda 17 mins ago
Premium Former PS Mburu's letter that signed her out of job
Shakahola Massacre: Gravedigger's chilling account of exhuming bodies
By Marion Kithi 17 mins ago
Premium Shakahola Massacre: Gravedigger's chilling account of exhuming bodies
Noordin Haji: William Ruto's new spymaster
By Nzau Musau 17 mins ago
Premium Noordin Haji: William Ruto's new spymaster
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2016 Toyota Land Cruiser V8
  • 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser V8
  • Mileage : 42000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2016
  • Price: KES 11,200,000
2008 Toyota Landcruiser Prado
  • 2008 Toyota Landcruiser Prado
  • Mileage : 1
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2008
  • Price: KES 2,400,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Architecturally designed five bedroom luxurious villas situated at Lavington Estate.
  • 3 Architecturally designed five bedroom luxurious villas situated at Lavington Estate.
  • House Type:Architecturally designed five bedroom luxurious villas situated at Lavington Estate.
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 50,000,000
Magnificent four bedroom corner townhouse near Diamond Plaza 2, Parklands.
  • 3 Magnificent four bedroom corner townhouse near Diamond Plaza 2, Parklands.
  • House Type:Magnificent four bedroom corner townhouse near Diamond Plaza 2, Parklands.
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 40,000,000
Elegant three bedroom apartment tacked in Parklands near Avenue Hospital.
  • 3 Elegant three bedroom apartment tacked in Parklands near Avenue Hospital.
  • House Type:Elegant three bedroom apartment tacked in Parklands near Avenue Hospital.
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 12,500,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Studio Technician
  • Employer: Mount Kenya University (MKU)
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Chief Laboratory Technologist
  • Employer: Mount Kenya University (MKU)
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • University Chaplain
  • Employer: Mount Kenya University (MKU)
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Campus Assistant Registrar
  • Employer: Mount Kenya University (MKU)
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved