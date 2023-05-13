The Standard

VIDEO: President Ruto, Raila Odinga meet at Mukami Kimathi's burial

By Esther Nyambura | 52m ago
President William Ruto (right) and Azimio Leader Raila Odinga shake hands at the burial of Mukami Kimathi in Njabini, Nyandarua. [Standard]

President William Ruto, his deputy Rigathi Gachagua and Azimio Leader Raila Odinga are among the key leaders present at the burial of the late Mukami Kimathi, currently underway in Njabini, Nyandarua County.

Though briefly, Ruto and Odinga shook hands when the former premier made his way to the grounds, to pay his respects to the late Mukami.

Odinga arrived late when the burial ceremony had already begun, causing a spectacle as he made his way to the front.

He would stop to also briefly say hello to DP Gachagua and thereafter the president.

This is the first time the duo, [Ruto and Odinga] are seen publicly together since the 2022 General Election.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga with former Muranga Governor Mwangi Wa Iri and other leaders at the burial of Mukami Kimathi. [Kennedy Gachuhi, Standard]

Chants of “Baba” filled the hall as the former Prime Minister gained entry, his security in tow.

Also present at the burial are Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Trade CS Moses Kuria, and Nyandarua Governor Kiarie Badilisha.

Members of Parliament, woman representatives, and MCAs are also in attendance to pay their last respects to the wife of late freedom fighter Dedan Kimathi.

Mukami, who died on Thursday, May 4 at a Nairobi hospital is being accorded a State funeral. 

President William Ruto, his deputy Rigathi Gachagua and Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi arrive at the burial of Mukami Kimathi in Njabini, Nyandarua County. [Kennedy Gachuhi, Standard]

