The Standard

Shakahola massacre: Azimio la Umoja moves to court challenging commission of inquiry

By Kamau Muthoni | 19m ago
Azimio leader Raila Odinga denied access to Shakahola graveyard. [Emmanuel Wanson, Standard]

Azimio has made true its threat to challenge President William Ruto’s appointment of a judicial commission to probe Shakahola deaths.

The team lead by Raila Odinga has taken the battle to the president’s doorstep, arguing that he has usurped the powers of among others the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Judiciary and Parliament.

Azimio’s lawyer Paul Mwangi argues that Dr Ruto has hijacked the criminal justice system without powers to do so.

According to him, it is illegal for the president to appoint judges without reference to Chief Justice Martha Koome.

At the same time, he argues that the judicial inquiry is conducting a similar role as court as the same could be done in an inquest. 

“The action in constituting the Commission of Inquiry is interfering with the independence of the Judiciary under article 161 of the Constitution of Kenya which provides that "In the exercise of judicial authority, the Judiciary shall be subject only to this Constitution and the law and shall not be subject to the control or direction of any person or authority,” argues Mwangi. 

Ruto last week  tasked a judicial commission of inquiry with the responsibility of unearthing the truth behind the activities of the Makenzi-led Good News International Church, including persons and organizations who bear the greatest responsibility for the massacre of more than 100 people in Shakahola, Kilifi County.

The Shakahola Commission will be chaired by Lady Justice Jessie W. Lesiit and feature Lady Justice (Rtd) Mary Kasango, politician Eric Gumbo, Bishop Catherine Mutua, Jonathan Lodompui, Frank Njenga Dr Wanyama Musiambu and Albert Musasia.

Lawyer Kioko Kilukumi will be the lead counsel assisted, by Vivian Janet Nyambeki and Bahati Mwamuye. Joint Secretaries will be Oliver Kipchumba Karori and Rachel Maina.

“The mandate of the Commission of Inquiry shall be to inquire into the matter of the deaths, torture, inhumane and degrading treatment of members and other persons linked to the Good News International Church in Kilifi County,” their TOR reads.

They will also inquire into the legal, institutional, administrative, security, and intelligence lapses that may have contributed to the killings and recommend specific actions that should be taken against those responsible including admonition, regulatory actions, reparations, or criminal investigation.

The team will recommend legal, administrative, or other forms of accountability action against any public official whose actions or omissions are established to have willfully or negligently contributed to the occurrence of the massacre.

Also, to inquire into the factors that led to the rise of that particular religious’ extremist institution and suggest reforms to prevent the recurrence of the same. Both teams, whose mandates appear to overlap in a way, have six months to complete their tasks.

In setting up the inquiry, Ruto said the scale of the death toll and the depravity of the actions committed against fellow citizens in Shakahola had shaken the consciousness of the nation and brought to the fore the reality of the existence of cults of serious harm to Kenyans.

President Ruto invoked Section 3 (1) of the Commissions of Inquiry Act (Cap. 102) that informed his decision.

However, the Azimio leaders assert that the appointments are unconstitutional as it will also subject those implicated to double criminal process.

In his supporting affidavit, Raila argues that the President is acting the judge, the jury and the executioner as his appointees are likely not to give a fair verdict.

According to him, the appointment for a judge or a magistrate should be by the CJ while the lead lawyer should be under the DPP. 

At the same time, he argues a commission cannot force the Public Service Commission (PSC) to discipline any public official found culpable or negligent.

He accuses Ruto of overreach, stating that he is now forcing independent offices to conduct their work.
The former Prime Minister has listed at least 13 prayers, among them to declare the appointments as unconstitutional and disband the team.

Azimio has sued the President, Attorney General, Speaker of National Assembly, Inspector General of Police, the National Intelligence Service, DPP and PSC.

He has also listed Kenya National Human Rights Commission and Commission on Administrative Justice as interested parties.

Related Topics

Shakahola Massacre Shakahola Inquiry Deadly Cults Shakahola Probe
.

Latest Stories

Shakahola massacre: Azimio la Umoja moves to court challenging commission of inquiry
Shakahola massacre: Azimio la Umoja moves to court challenging commission of inquiry
National
By Kamau Muthoni
19 mins ago
How private sector can lead conservation charge in Africa
Opinion
By Chris Diaz
38 mins ago
Kenya looking for food security investment from Israel, CS Linturi says
National
By Fred Kagonye
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Civil servants defy Ruto's new tax plan
By Judah Ben-Hur 1 hr ago
Premium Civil servants defy Ruto's new tax plan
Shock for top varsities in new funding plan
By Lewis Nyaundi and Augustine Oduor 1 hr ago
Premium Shock for top varsities in new funding plan
How Dedan Kimathi's four children were nearly flown to India for good
By Mark Okumu and Marion Barasa 1 hr ago
Premium How Dedan Kimathi's four children were nearly flown to India for good
IMF boss: Why we don't see Kenya defaulting on Eurobond debt
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Premium IMF boss: Why we don't see Kenya defaulting on Eurobond debt
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2017 Toyota Land Cruiser
  • 2017 Toyota Land Cruiser
  • Mileage : 50000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2017
  • Price: KES 6,900,000
2015 Mazda Axela
  • 2015 Mazda Axela
  • Mileage : 53600
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2015
  • Price: KES 1,750,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Masterfully designed three bedroom townhouse near Moi Educational Centre, South C
  • 3 Masterfully designed three bedroom townhouse near Moi Educational Centre, South C
  • House Type:Masterfully designed three bedroom townhouse near Moi Educational Centre, South C
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 16,500,000
Masterfully designed three bedroom townhouse near Moi Educational Centre, South C.
  • 3 Masterfully designed three bedroom townhouse near Moi Educational Centre, South C.
  • House Type:Masterfully designed three bedroom townhouse near Moi Educational Centre, South C.
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 16,500,000
Masterfully designed three bedroom townhouse near Moi Educational Centre, South C.
  • 3 Masterfully designed three bedroom townhouse near Moi Educational Centre, South C.
  • House Type:Masterfully designed three bedroom townhouse near Moi Educational Centre, South C.
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 16,500,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Sales & Marketing Team Leader - 5 Positions
  • Employer: Optiven Limited
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Pharmacy Technician
  • Employer: Ital Global
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Counter Fraud Specialist
  • Employer: Britam
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Corporate Health CSE
  • Employer: Britam
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved