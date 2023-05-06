The Standard

Raila Odinga visits Pastor Ezekiel Odero

By Fred Kagonye | 2h ago

Azimio Leader Raila Odinga with Pastor Ezekiel Odero of the New Life Church, at the Church premises in Mavueni, Kilifi County. [Emmanuel Wanson, Standard]

Azimio leader Raila Odinga on Saturday visited Pastor Ezekiel Odero of the New Life Church in Mavueni, Kilifi County.

Odinga visited the preacher with leaders from the county, including Governor Gideon Mung'aro and Woman Representative Gertrude Mbeyu.

Others are Member of Parliament Amina Mnyazi (Malindi), Harry Kombe (Magarini), Paul Katana (Kaloleni), and Ken Chonga (Kilifi South).

This is the first time the preacher has received high profile guests since his release by the courts.

Odero was released on Thursday, May 4, on a Sh3 million bond, with a surety of the same amount, or Sh1.5 million cash bail by Shanzu Senior Principal Magistrate Joe Omido.

He was arrested and arraigned in court in connection with the Shakahola massacre where over 100 bodies have been exhumed and 61 people rescued so far.

Odinga visited the preacher shortly after attending the burial of Mzee Daniel Mwachiru Korokoro in Chonyi, Kilifi South.

Mr Mwachiru was detained alongside Jaramogi Oginga Odinga in 1969, with Odinga describing him as a true patriot.

