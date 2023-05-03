Kenya Kwanza drops Adan Keynan from bipartisan team following Azimio demands

Eldas MP Adan Keynan replaced by his Saku counterpart Dido Rasso in the bipartisan talks. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

The Kenya Kwanza Alliance has recused Eldas MP Adan Keynan from the bipartisan talks committee, following demands by Azimio la Umoja coalition.

Keynan has been replaced by Saku MP Dido Rasso.

Azimio demanded that Kenya Kwanza replace Keynan if they were to end the demonstrations.

“We have nominated the Hon Dido Rasso MP Saku to replace Adan Keynan in the bipartisan Committee,” a statement signed by Leader of Majoirty in the National Assembly Kimani Ichung’wah read.

Earlier, Azimio had offered to call off Thursday’s protests to give dialogue a chance.

In a statement by the coalition’s co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka on Wednesday, May 3, the coalition said they will only call off the protests if Kenya Kwanza recuses Adan Keynan from the bipartisan talks team.

“We, in Azimio la Umoja One Kenya announce, on a without prejudice basis, that we are prepared to go back to the Bipartisan talks with our opposite side in Kenya Kwanza and are prepared to stand down the demonstration scheduled for tomorrow Thursday, 4th May 2023, provided that Kenya Kwanza recuses Keynan from the bipartisan committee,” Kalonzo stated.

“[Kenya Kwanza should] immediately announce his replacement on the said committee,” he added.

While attending a Church service at the Cathedral of Praise Ministries International on Sunday, April 30, Kalonzo mentioned the same.

“We made an offer last Sunday to Kenya Kwanza as the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya leadership on Bipartisan talks. All our other conditions remain the same."

The coalition started countrywide demonstrations on March 20 and later scheduled them for Mondays and Thursdays weekly.

They later took a break to allow bipartisan talks between the two coalitions, which have since stalled.

The talks stalled after Kenya Kwanza picked Eldas MP Adan Keynan, an MP elected on a Jubilee ticket as a member of the committee.

However, Kenya Kwanza argued that Azimio had picked Pokot South MP David Pkosing, who was elected on a Kenya Union Party.

KUP has shifted allegiance to Kenya Kwanza, from Azimio.

After the stalemate, Azimio resumed protests on Tuesday, May 2.

The coalition is calling on the government to lower the cost of living, review 2022 election results, electoral reforms, reinstatement of four embattled commissioners among others.