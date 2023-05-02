The Standard

Developing: In Pictures, protesters set PSV ablaze on Ngong road

By Mate Tongola | 22m ago
A mini bus plying Ngong-Nairobi that was burnt by irate protesters at Posta along Ngong' Road. (Denish Ochieng)

Traffic along Ngong Road, Nairobi has been brought to a standstill after protestors set a Public Service Vehicle (PSV) ablaze while barricading the road with stones and lighting bonfires.

The mini bus was burnt to ashes on Tuesday morning as police engaged the rowdy youth in running battles.

Traffic snarl-up had built on one side of the road by the time of publishing this story.

A section of the usually busy road is now deserted as police take control. Security has been heightened in all access routes to the Central Business District.

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga called for the Tuesday mass action to protest over the high cost of living, stalled bipartisan talks, among other issues.

More follows…

Related Topics

Ngong road Azimio protests Mass action
.

Latest Stories

DEVELOPING: Protesters set PSV ablaze on Ngong road
DEVELOPING: Protesters set PSV ablaze on Ngong road
National
By Mate Tongola
22 mins ago
President Ruto, US Secretary of State in talks on Sudan
National
By PCS
1 hr ago
CS Mvurya says miners can reapply for permits in June
National
By Jacinta Mutura
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Murathe: Ruto will be lucky to finish one term
By Benjamin Imende 3 hrs ago
Premium Murathe: Ruto will be lucky to finish one term
How business magnate Stanley Munga shared Sh1.8b wealth
By Kamau Muthoni 4 hrs ago
Premium How business magnate Stanley Munga shared Sh1.8b wealth
Why workers failed to get any pay hike during Labour Day
By Macharia Kamau 4 hrs ago
Premium Why workers failed to get any pay hike during Labour Day
Of Makenzi's doomsday teachings, and contradictions
By Nzau Musau 4 hrs ago
Premium Of Makenzi's doomsday teachings, and contradictions
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2015 MINI Cooper
  • 2015 MINI Cooper
  • Mileage : 58000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2015
  • Price: KES 2,050,000
2016 Subaru Impreza Hatchback
  • 2016 Subaru Impreza Hatchback
  • Mileage : 55000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2016
  • Price: KES 1,650,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Modern three bedroom apartment off Gitanga Road, Lavington Green Estate.
  • 3 Modern three bedroom apartment off Gitanga Road, Lavington Green Estate.
  • House Type:Modern three bedroom apartment off Gitanga Road, Lavington Green Estate.
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 18,500,000
Superb voluminous two bedroom apartment near Kianda School, Waiyaki Way.
  • 3 Superb voluminous two bedroom apartment near Kianda School, Waiyaki Way.
  • House Type:Superb voluminous two bedroom apartment near Kianda School, Waiyaki Way.
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 10,500,000
Unique rustic studio in this magnificent Arabian style Architecture in Sporting Club, Silver sand Beach, Malindi.
  • 3 Unique rustic studio in this magnificent Arabian style Architecture in Sporting Club, Silver sand Beach, Malindi.
  • House Type:Unique rustic studio in this magnificent Arabian style Architecture in Sporting Club, Silver sand Beach, Malindi.
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 4,450,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Communications Officer
  • Employer: The Center for International Forestry Research (CIFOR)
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Research Medical Specialist II
  • Employer: KEMRI Wellcome Trust Research Programme (KWTRP)
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Risk data Expert - Madagascar
  • Employer: United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR)
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Deployable Education in Emergencies Specialist
  • Employer: Plan International
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved