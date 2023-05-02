Developing: In Pictures, protesters set PSV ablaze on Ngong road

A mini bus plying Ngong-Nairobi that was burnt by irate protesters at Posta along Ngong' Road. (Denish Ochieng)

Traffic along Ngong Road, Nairobi has been brought to a standstill after protestors set a Public Service Vehicle (PSV) ablaze while barricading the road with stones and lighting bonfires.

The mini bus was burnt to ashes on Tuesday morning as police engaged the rowdy youth in running battles.

Traffic snarl-up had built on one side of the road by the time of publishing this story.

A section of the usually busy road is now deserted as police take control. Security has been heightened in all access routes to the Central Business District.

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga called for the Tuesday mass action to protest over the high cost of living, stalled bipartisan talks, among other issues.

More follows…