The Standard
Premium

Bank seeks nod to sell KAA director general Muhoho's land over Sh107m loan

By Kamau Muthoni | 17m ago
ABC Bank along Koinange street ,Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

A bank has sued the former Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) Director General George Muhoho, seeking to auction his property over a Sh107 million debt.

African Banking Corporation (ABC Bank) has sued Muhoho and Westminster Ltd over the loan advanced in 2019.

The lender in its case before the commercial court claims that Westminster Ltd borrowed Sh52 million. However, the firm has not honoured its end of the bargain.

“The second defendant (Westminster) has since failed to make the requisite payments to service the loan facility as it is obligated to do so in terms of the letter of offer dated August 7, 2019,” claims ABC in its court papers.

According to the bank, the amount owed by the firm has shot to Sh107 million.

“The continued state of default has become unsustainable and the plaintiff seeks to sell the property under informal charge in order to recover the outstanding amounts it is owed by the second defendant,” the lender argues adding that the firm has remained silent even after being reminded to honour its obligations.

According to the court document, Westminster allegedly agreed to borrow the money at an interest of 14.25 per cent per annum.

The bank states that the amount continues to attract interest at a 24 per cent default rate yearly. ABC’s Legal Manager Kajuju Marete in his supporting affidavit stated that Westminster inked the loan deal on August 7, 2019.

 Kajuju explained that ABC agreed to advance the firm money after Muhoho deposited the title as security. He claims that ABC holds the original title.

“The second defendant has defaulted on the loan facility and is currently indebted to the plaintiff to the tune of Sh107 million as of January 31, 2023,” claims Kajuju.

Muhoho is also a former Juja Member of Parliament and a diplomat. He is the brother of Mama Ngina Kenyatta and former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s uncle.

Court papers read that on August 4, 2022, the lender wrote to Muhoho informing him that Westminster had defaulted on its bargain. The bank allegedly also demanded repayment of the outstanding debt.

 Outstanding amounts

Kajuju now says even with a notice that Muhoho’s property would be sold, he allegedly never responded. “To date, no response has been made by the first defendant (Muhoho) nor has there been any attempt by both defendants to pay the outstanding amounts owing and due to the plaintiff out of the loan facility,” his affidavit reads.

According to the agreement before the court, Muhoho shoulders legal fees incurred by the bank while seeking to recover its money.

“The borrower will reimburse the bank on demand for all expenses incurred on their account as set out above, as well as for all expenses such as repossession charges, valuation charges, storage fees, investigation charges, legal fees... under this letter or the security,” the letter reads.

 The bank wants the court to allow it to auction the land and have Muhoho and Westminster pay the costs of the case.

Related Topics

George Muhoho Westminster Ltd African Banking Corporation KAA Director General
.

Latest Stories

The day Kibaki refused to save his nephew's job
Premium The day Kibaki refused to save his nephew's job
National
By Amos Kareithi
17 mins ago
Premium Bodies of 8 more children found, adults refuse to 'betray' Mackenzie
Coast
By Bernard Sanga and Marion Kithi
17 mins ago
Raila returns tomorrow from the US ahead of rally in Kibera
Politics
By Brian Otieno
17 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Bank seeks nod to sell Muhoho's land over Sh107m loan
By Kamau Muthoni 17 mins ago
Premium Bank seeks nod to sell Muhoho's land over Sh107m loan
Bodies of 8 more children found, adults refuse to 'betray' Mackenzie
By Bernard Sanga and Marion Kithi 17 mins ago
Premium Bodies of 8 more children found, adults refuse to 'betray' Mackenzie
The day Kibaki refused to save his nephew's job
By Amos Kareithi 17 mins ago
Premium The day Kibaki refused to save his nephew's job
Hidden hand in Jubilee takeover bid rattles Uhuru
By Grace Ng’ang’a and Jacob Ng’etich 17 mins ago
Premium Hidden hand in Jubilee takeover bid rattles Uhuru
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2015 Mazda CX-5
  • 2015 Mazda CX-5
  • Mileage : 0
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2015
  • Price: KES 1,700,000
2015 Nissan X-Trail
  • 2015 Nissan X-Trail
  • Mileage : 0
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2015
  • Price: KES 2,200,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

3 Bedroom Bungalows for sale
  • 3 3 Bedroom Bungalows for sale
  • House Type:3 Bedroom Bungalows for sale
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 4,500,000
Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • 3 Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • House Type:Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 4,500,000
CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • 3 CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • House Type:CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 9,200,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Executive Administrative Assistant
  • Employer: The Mater Misericordiae Hospital
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Digital Communications and Social Media Manager
  • Employer: The Nature Conservancy
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Senior PSP Assistant (Community Fundraising)
  • Employer: United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Ortho Trauma Technologist
  • Employer: CURE International
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved