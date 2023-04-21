Eid Mubarak: How Kenyans celebrated Eid

Majority of the Muslims in Kenya are celebrating Eid al Fitr today, marking the official end of the fasting month of Ramadhan.

Thousands of Muslims gathered in various open fields across the country in the morning hours to conduct special prayers to kick off the celebrations.

Security was beefed up in recreational facilities as Mjuslim faithfuls celebrated Eid. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Eid is not on a fixed date, but is dependent on the sighting of a new moon - marking the end of Ramadan and the start of the Islamic month Shawwal.

Local sightings of the moon can differ, which is why there can be discrepancies between the days different countries start and end their fast.

Eid is celebrated by family and friends getting together and many will also attend special Eid prayers in the morning. Muslim faithfuls buy goats at Kikowani in Mombasa ahead of Eid celebrations after breaking gthe fast. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

Later in the day, many including non-Muslims thronged in recreational facilities with their families to make fun of the day.

Kenyans took to the social media to wish their loved ones best of moments even as they marked the day. Muslim faithfuls take a selfie after Eid prayers on April 21, 2023. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

President William Ruto too was not left behind. On his Twitter account he posted, “May Allah accept your fasting, prayers, charity and righteous deeds and allow us to see many more months of Ramadans in faith and good health. Aameen.”

A woman takes videos of her children enjoying at Uhuru Park during Eid celebrations. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Azimio’s Raila Odinga said, “I wish all of our beloved Muslim brothers and sisters a great Eid. May this wonderful occasion bring you and your loved ones much happiness, serenity, and prosperity. Eid Mubarak to you all!” Children having fan at Uhuru Park during Eid celebrations. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

It is traditional for people to wear new clothes, in particular children, and for loved ones and neighbours to visit each other to exchange good wishes.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi’s wife Tessie Mudavadi led others in distributing food to vulnerable families in Laikipia County.

Tessie Mudavadi, the wife to prime cabinet secretary Musalia Mudavadi distributes food to vulnerable families at Rumuruti stadium in Laikipia County during the festivities to celebrate Eid-Ul -Fitri. [James Munyeki, Standard]

The most common greeting to say to Muslims is Eid Mubarak.

Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar, which is determined by the lunar cycle. Children enjoying a ride at Uhuru Park during Eid Mubarak. [Wilberforce Okwirki, Standard]

While in Isiolo faithfuls were called upon to live together in unity while reaching out to those vulnerable in the society, In Kisumu clergy called on the government to move swiftly and lower the cost of living. Children enjoying a ride at Uhuru Park during Eid Mubarak. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard] Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika handing over some of the goats she donated to Muslim Faithfuls at Ziwani grounds in Nakuru for the Eid ul Fitr celebration. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Photos by Wilberrforce Okwiri, Joseph Kipsang, James Munyeki and Omondi Onyango.