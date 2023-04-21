The Standard

Hassan Joho announces political comeback, says he will lead Azimio's mass action

By Esther Nyambura | 47m ago
Former Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Former Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho now says he is in support of the Azimio La Umoja coalition’s protests and will be at the forefront of leading the mass action. 

Joho, who is back in the country clarified to The Standard on Friday, April 21, while attending Eid prayers in Mombasa County that he has not retired from politics.

“I support the protests 100 percent and this time round if they will happen I will be at the forefront leading the people of Mombasa,” he said.

Joho, an ardent defender of Raila Odinga has maintained a low profile since the August 2022 General Election.

 “I have not retired from politics. I am still an ODM member only that I have been away because of health reasons. Once I recover fully, I will join my party leader, Odinga in the demos,” said Joho.

The ex-county chief also stated that Azimio la Umoja's demands for the bipartisan talks are valid and should be met.

“The high cost of living that Kenyans are facing right now is because Ruto is prioritizing other things and not the bottom-up approach as he had promised during the campaigns. I subscribe fully to the ideologies of Raila.”

During the 2022 election period, Joho took President Ruto head-on, saying that he would ensure that he does not get elected, by mobilizing millions of Azimio supporters across the country to turn up in large numbers and have Odinga voted in.

However, after Odinga lost in the presidential polls, Joho was among those who faced accusations in their camp for having not played their roles effectively to ensure that the Azimio leader won the presidential election.

The former governor has been away from the limelight, always seen in photos while abroad.

He was lastly seen in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

Related Topics

Hassan Joho Joho Back In Kenya Eid-ul-Fitr
.

Latest Stories

Akothee: This is my second marriage
Akothee: This is my second marriage
News
By Vincent Kejitan
25 mins ago
Premium Ngunjiri: Trigger-happy CAS whose violent bones never rest
NEWS
By Kennedy Gachuhi
33 mins ago
Joho announces political comeback, says he will lead Azimio's protests
Politics
By Esther Nyambura
47 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Tax hike fears as State runs out of wiggle room for more borrowing
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Premium Tax hike fears as State runs out of wiggle room for more borrowing
Raila: Ruto implementing BBI through the backdoor
By Boniface Gikandi 1 hr ago
Premium Raila: Ruto implementing BBI through the backdoor
Ngunjiri is a man of high standing, he wouldn't threaten grandmas with guns
By Peter Kimani 1 hr ago
Premium Ngunjiri is a man of high standing, he wouldn't threaten grandmas with guns
Treasury out to grow diaspora remittances and investments
By Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
Premium Treasury out to grow diaspora remittances and investments
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2017 Toyota Passo
  • 2017 Toyota Passo
  • Mileage : 0
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2017
  • Price: KES 1,000,000
2016 Toyota Harrier
  • 2016 Toyota Harrier
  • Mileage : 0
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2016
  • Price: KES 0

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

3 Bedroom Bungalows for sale
  • 3 3 Bedroom Bungalows for sale
  • House Type:3 Bedroom Bungalows for sale
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 4,500,000
Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • 3 Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • House Type:Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 4,500,000
CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • 3 CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • House Type:CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 9,200,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Theatre Nurse
  • Employer: Oasis Healthcare Group Limited
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Kisii
  • Driver
  • Employer: Oasis Healthcare Group Limited
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Migori
  • Regional Partnership Advisor (Strategy and Implementation
  • Employer: Plan International
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • FMS Developer
  • Employer: Save the Children (Kenya)
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved