Hassan Joho announces political comeback, says he will lead Azimio's mass action

Former Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Former Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho now says he is in support of the Azimio La Umoja coalition’s protests and will be at the forefront of leading the mass action.

Joho, who is back in the country clarified to The Standard on Friday, April 21, while attending Eid prayers in Mombasa County that he has not retired from politics.

“I support the protests 100 percent and this time round if they will happen I will be at the forefront leading the people of Mombasa,” he said.

Joho, an ardent defender of Raila Odinga has maintained a low profile since the August 2022 General Election.

“I have not retired from politics. I am still an ODM member only that I have been away because of health reasons. Once I recover fully, I will join my party leader, Odinga in the demos,” said Joho.

The ex-county chief also stated that Azimio la Umoja's demands for the bipartisan talks are valid and should be met.

“The high cost of living that Kenyans are facing right now is because Ruto is prioritizing other things and not the bottom-up approach as he had promised during the campaigns. I subscribe fully to the ideologies of Raila.”

During the 2022 election period, Joho took President Ruto head-on, saying that he would ensure that he does not get elected, by mobilizing millions of Azimio supporters across the country to turn up in large numbers and have Odinga voted in.

However, after Odinga lost in the presidential polls, Joho was among those who faced accusations in their camp for having not played their roles effectively to ensure that the Azimio leader won the presidential election.

The former governor has been away from the limelight, always seen in photos while abroad.

He was lastly seen in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.