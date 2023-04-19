The Standard

Government declares Friday a public holiday to mark Idd-ul-Fitr

By Mate Tongola | 1h ago
Muslim faithful hold prayers during Eid-Ul-Fitr celebrations at Ronald Ngala School in Mombasa County, on May 2, 2022. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has gazetted Friday, April 21 a public holiday to mark Idd-ul-Fitr.

Idd-ul-Fitr is a religious holiday celebrated by Muslims around the world and marks the end of the holy month of fasting, Ramadan.

“It is notified for the general information of the public that the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, in exercise of the powers conferred by section 2 (1) of the Public Holidays Act, declares Friday, April 21, 2023, shall be a public holiday to mark Idd-ul-Fitr.”

The same was confirmed by Deputy Chief Kadhi Sukyan Hassan Omar who in a letter dated April 18 and addressed to Kadhis in the country, stated that Idd will be celebrated on Friday, 21, April.

"Thursday, April 20, 2023, shall be the 29th day of this year's Holy Month of Ramadhan, And on the evening of the 29th day of Ramadhan, the sunnah is that the new moon is searched, and upon sighting, the Eid is performed in the following day," the statement read in part.

According to the Islamic tradition, Idd-ul-Fitr is observed on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

During the celebrations, Muslims celebrate with their loved ones, and the less fortunate, share gifts, as well as reflect on their spiritual journey as a way of reaffirming their commitment to Islam.

The Standard
