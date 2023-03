When friends and relatives staged a vigil in honour of the slain Garissa University students. [File, Standard]

Two terrorists behind the Garissa University attack have been sentenced to 36 years in jail.

Hassan Edin Hassan and Mohamed Abdi Abikar have been found guilty as the prime masterminds of the 2015 attack that left over 147 people dead.

Their sentence comes after High Court judge Cecilia Githua dismissed their appeal against the conviction.

More to follow…