Policeman kills girlfriend, colleague's wife and himself in Lang'ata

A police officer shot a colleague’s wife and his girlfriend before turning the gun on himself on Sunday night.

The March 5 incident happened at a chief’s camp in Lang’ata, Nairobi, at around 8pm.

The motive of the shooting is still unknown.

According to the police, the officer had already reported for night duty and excused himself from work. He then returned to the house and killed the two women and himself.

Detectives who visited the scene have revealed that the officer spent over 10 bullets.

The officer is said to have fired two shots at his colleague’s wife first. He then moved into his house, locking the door and spraying his girlfriend with bullets.

Police say he shot his girlfriend seven times before fatally shooting himself in the neck.

An AK-47 rifle with 20 bullets was recovered from the scene.