Kenyan woman, her daughter die in Finland

Catherine Beatrice Haiskanen. [Facebook]

Police in Finland have launched investigations into the cause of the deaths of a Kenyan woman and her daughter.

Catherine Beatrice Heiskanen and her adult child, Patience Coppins, had been reported on February 8, only to be found dead in their food kiosk at Tahko, in Kuopio.

Police say preliminary investigations suggest that the mother and daughter might have died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

A charcoal burner was found in the mobile food kiosk in which the two bodies were found. The kiosk had been locked from the inside.

The mother and daughter were last seen at Lisalmi area in the north of Finland’s capital city, Helsinki.

“One of the women was in her forties and the other twenty years younger. The younger of the women is an entrepreneur, who owned a food cart company. The matter is being investigated as a cause of death investigation, meaning that no crime is suspected,” the Finland Police Department said in a statement.

The bodies of the two Kenyans, who specialised in the sale of ethnic African cuisine, had no visible injuries.

Finland has been experiencing freezing temperatures that go below negative 3 Degrees Centigrade.