Autopsy reveals NHIF staffer who died in Nairobi street died of a bullet wound

By Mate Tongola | 1h ago
An employee attached to NHIF collapsed and died at Kaunda Street in Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) on Monday. [The Standard]

An autopsy report has revealed the cause of death of a female employee attached to the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF).

“The pathologist formed the opinion that the cause of death was as a result of a gunshot wound. A bullet head was found lodged in the lungs of the deceased,” reads the police report under OB number 187/13/2023 at Central Police Station. It was also established that the bullet went through the left collar bone having been fired from an elevated angle", reads the autopsy report. 

Walking with a friend

Mary Lilian Waithera who was in the company of her friend, complained of an instant sharp pain while walking in Kaunda Street in Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) on Monday, February 13. Police rushed Waithera to Nairobi hospital where she was pronounced dead and her body taken to the Nairobi Hospital Mortuary. Her remains were later transferred to the Kenyatta University Mortuary where a postmortem was conducted.

Speaking to the Standard, Nairobi Regional Police Commander Adamson Bungei said the bullet that hit the 46-year-old woman was fired by someone who was on top of one of the buildings.

“The case is now with the ballistic experts who are trying to unravel who fired the shot, from where and what the motive was,” said Bungei.

Earlier, police suspected natural causes as the cause of Waithera’s death.

.

