Military, police offensive kicks off in North Rift

KDF soldier parades a machine gun during a past military exercise. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

President William Ruto has ordered a joint Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and National Police Service (NPS) security operation in the cattle rustling-prone counties of the Rift Valley.

The President also issued a three-day amnesty to illegal firearm holders to surrender them or face the full force of the law.

Addressing North Rift leaders in Nakuru on Monday, Ruto said the security operation commences today.

Leaders who attended the meeting and who spoke to The Standard on condition of anonymity said Ruto appeared keen to end insecurity in the region.

“The President said insecurity in the region is impacting negatively on his administration and his development agenda,” said a county official.

The meeting came a day after Ruto told a thanksgiving prayer service at Nakuru’s Athletic Club that he would spare no effort in the fight against banditry in North Rift.

He was responding to pleas by governors and other leaders from the volatile region. “I have instructed the CS Interior to leave his office and pitch tent in North Rift until this issue is put under control. These few people are mocking us but we will deal with them,” said Ruto.

On Monday, Baringo Governor Benjamin Cheboi led MPs Joseph Makilap (Baringo North), Reuben Kiborek (Mogotio), Musa Sirma (Eldama Ravine), William Kamket (Tiaty), Joshua Chepyegon Kandie (Baringo Central) and Baringo South’s Charles Kamuren at the talks.

Those who attended the talks said the main agenda was insecurity which had crippled the economy and forced many people to flee their homes.

The joint security operation came just a few days after three police officers were shot dead by suspected bandits in Turkana County. Another police officer was killed in Laikipia County by suspected bandits at Mahua police operation base.

The bandits allegedly had raided Kirima sub-county with intentions to steal livestock when officers from the nearby Kamwenje police post intervened ending in a fatal shootout.

Meanwhile, the president also held a consultative meeting with leaders from Nakuru County led by Governor Susan Kihika and senator Tabitha Karanja. Some leaders who spoke to The Standard said the meeting centered on development programmes to be spearheaded by the national government.

Governor Kihika said the meeting discussed the progress and gaps in various projects.

Nakuru West MP Samuel Arama pushed for the improvement of roads in his constituency and the revival the pyrethry processing company that employed hundreds of people from his area.

Issues discussed include; the revival of the Itare dam project, the affordable housing project and the construction industrial parks.