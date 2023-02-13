Lusaka tells Uhuru to respect President Ruto, keep off politics

Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka. He says Uhuru Kenyatta should stop politicking and focus on the peace missions in Africa. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka has hit out at former President Uhuru Kenyatta over what he termed disrespecting President William Ruto.

Dr Lusaka accused Uhuru of working with the opposition to destabilise Ruto’s government.

He asked the former president to stop politicking and focus on the peace missions in Africa.

“Uhuru should be playing the role of a peace champion and bringing all leaders together, and not taking part in attacks on the head of state. I want to call on the former president to emulate his predecessors who retired peacefully and allowed legitimately elected presidents to dispense their duties without interference," said Lusaka.

In a press statement sent to newsrooms on Monday, the governor said that by Uhuru joining political rallies aimed at discrediting the Ruto administration, he was stooping too low and eroding the respect given to former presidents.

"It is surprising to see a former president who served his term without interference want to attend rallies aimed at destabilising government,” said Lusaka.

Last Saturday, Uhuru and Azimio leader Raila Odinga addressed residents in Luanda and Kisumu, where the former president maintained that despite having retired, he was still supporting Raila.

“For the last ten years, I have been president and now I have retired. Though I am not active for the avoidance of doubt am still supporting Raila, my party leader,” said Uhuru.

Lusaka also scoffed at Raila for claiming that Ruto's government was not legitimate yet he file a presidential election petition at the Supreme Court which was dismissed.

"Odinga went to court as required by law, and the courts declared Ruto as a bonafide winner he should accept and move on," he said.

The governor further urged the Azimio leader to wait until 2027 if he is interested in becoming president, saying politicking for the sake of personal gains will only hurt the country's economy.

He said it was high time the leaders prioritized the needs of Kenyan, and allow the Kenya Kwanza government to serve Kenyans.