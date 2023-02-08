Police reportedly raid Karen home of former Interior CS Fred Matiang'i

Former Interior CS Dr. Fred Matiang'i at a past function. [File, Standard]

Police have reportedly raided the home of former Cabinet Secretary for Interior Fred Matiang’i in Karen, Nairobi.

According to his lawyer Danstan Omari who addressed the media at around 10:30pm Wednesday, the former CS is holed up in his home.

“I can confirm to every Kenyan in this country, that the life of Matiang’i is at risk. We don’t know the intention of wanting to invade Matiangi’s home at this time of the night. We don’t know why they want to arrest him and take him to. We don’t know what offense he has committed. Our client is ready to be summoned to go and appear before any police station and record a statement, if they have anything to charge him with,” said Omari.

Omari said lawyers were also at the home of Matiang’i to ‘protect’ him.

“We have put a cordon in his house of more than 200 lawyers protecting our client. We shall not leave here till morning so that when Matiang’i is being arrested we will follow the law,” said Omari.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga who accompanied the lawyers condemned the night action.

“I’ve just received information that police have surrounded the home of former Interior CS Matiang’i and I was shocked to hear that this is happening at this hour. They say that the more things change, the more they remain the same. We are now witnessing what this country has been through before, the times of late night arrests and detentions of people without any formal charges. This is what actually appears to be coming back to our country.

If Mr. Matiang’i has committed a crime, he’s a Kenyan and lives in Kenya. There is time to go and serve him with a notice to appear before a police station. There is no reason why police should be coming to somebody’s private residence at this time of the day when people are asleep. If Matiang’i has committed a crime that warrants his arrest, he can go and present himself at a police station for interrogation and record a statement,” said Raila.

During the night press briefing, more lawyers showed up following reports of the raid. According to another lawyer Sammy Iberi, former CS Matiang’i called him.

“We have been called by our client that he has been threatened, that his life is in danger because of the aspect that police are coming to arrest him in the night. For starters, there is a procedure that is followed when police officers investigate or are having a person of interest to investigate. They summon that person to a police station and do a statement under inquiry where they have to state that they have reason to believe that the person of interest is involved in commission of a crime which they declare.

At that time, then they ask this person to state that which he knows about the case they are investigating. But in this instance, from two o’clock, three o’clock thereabouts, we have been told that police officers are coming. What they are coming to do, is what we don’t know. They have not declared what they want or what interest they have in Dr. Matiang’i,” said Iberi.

The lawyers faulted the police for the night activities at the home of former CS Matiang’i.

“We do not understand why in the dead of the night police can arm themselves to come and arrest our client in the dead of the night and disturb his sleep.” Said Iberi.

More details to follow.