SECTIONS
The Standard

Naivasha level IV hospital board dissolved after woman's death

By Antony Gitonga | 1h ago
Members of the public hold a peaceful demonstration outside Naivasha Level IV hospital on January 17, 2023,  after a woman died while in delivery. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

Nakuru County government has dissolved the board of Naivasha Level IV hospital due to poor governance and failure to oversight the facility’s management.

The board was sent packing following an outcry from members of the public over the provision of services in the debt-ridden hospital.

The move came hours after area residents held a demonstration outside the hospital to protest the death of a woman from bleeding hours after delivering alone.

On Tuesday, irate residents blocked the road leading to the facility to protest the death of 23-year-old Rebecca Wangari who had been admitted to the facility for three days.

While issuing the directive, the County Secretary Dr Samuel Mwaura said the move was part of restructuring the hospital that serves over 1,000 people every day.

He admitted that the hospital faced tens of challenges including staff and medical shortage, which had affected service delivery.

Mwaura said that the county was keen to address the challenges by employing more staff and providing the required drugs and equipment.

“The board of this hospital has failed in its oversight role and been a link to the public and the Governor will be electing new members in the coming weeks,” he said.

According to Mwaura, a team had been formed to investigate alleged cases of maternal deaths with promise to take necessary action.

He said the hospital has a debt of Sh250m owed to suppliers making it impossible to offer the required services.

“Suppliers have not been paid since 2020 and many doctors have left for further learning and this has had negative effects on the operations of the hospital,” he said.

The county secretary further noted that the failure to promote the medical personnel since 2015 had also affected staff morale adding that this would be addressed in the next one month.

On drug shortage, he said that the county procured drugs worth Sh48m and another batch of Sh100m was on the way.

Viwandani MCA Mwangi Muraya welcomed the move to send the board packing noting that this was part of the measures put in place to improve service delivery in the public hospital.

“We are aware that there are many challenges facing this hospital and we are calling for patience from members of the public as the governor is keen to address them,” he said.

Related Topics

Naivasha Level IV Hospital Hospital Board Poor Governance Negligence
.

Latest Stories

Helicopter crash near Ukrainian capital kills 16
Helicopter crash near Ukrainian capital kills 16
Europe
By AP
12 mins ago
BBC apologises for sex moan during live broadcast
Europe
By Brian Okoth
40 mins ago
Naivasha level IV hospital board dissolved after woman's death
Rift Valley
By Antony Gitonga
1 hr ago
.

Recommended Articles

BBC apologises for sex moan during live broadcast
By Brian Okoth 40 mins ago
BBC apologises for sex moan during live broadcast
Helicopter crash near Ukrainian capital kills 16
By AP 12 mins ago
Helicopter crash near Ukrainian capital kills 16
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2008 Toyota Landcruiser Prado
  • 2008 Toyota Landcruiser Prado
  • Mileage : 176000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2008
  • Price: KES 2,500,000
2015 Toyota Fielder Hybrid
  • 2015 Toyota Fielder Hybrid
  • Mileage : 129831
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2015
  • Price: KES 1,450,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • 3 Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • House Type:Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 7,250,000
Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • 3 Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • House Type:Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 15,900,000
Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • 3 Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • House Type:Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 32,000,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Senior Legal Counsel, Commercial
  • Employer: KCB Bank Kenya
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Principal Legal Counsel, Governance & Shared Services
  • Employer: KCB Bank Kenya
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Principal Legal Counsel, Risk & Compliance
  • Employer: KCB Bank Kenya
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Principal Legal Counsel, Regulatory Affairs
  • Employer: KCB Bank Kenya
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved