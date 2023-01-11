SECTIONS
Autopsy: LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba died of suffocation

By Mate Tongola | 18m ago
Chief Government Pathologist Dr Johansen Odour accompanied by Moi Referral Hospital CEO Dr Wilson Aruasa in Eldoret. [Elvis Kosgey, Standard]

LGBTQ activist Edwin Kiprotich alias Chiloba died of asphyxiation (a process of being deprived of oxygen, which can result in unconsciousness or death).

Speaking during a press briefing on Wednesday, Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Odour disclosed that Chiloba’s mouth and nose had been covered using a cloth. His mouth was also blocked using three pairs of socks and his brain was swollen.

"The body had decomposed before we did the autopsy, there was something tied on his mouth and nose, a piece of jeans trousers which was blocking the mouth and the nose,"said Oduor.

The autopsy report also indicates that there were no visible injuries on the body of Chiloba apart from injuries inside the mouth and on the tongue.

"So from all these we concluded that what led to the death of Edwin Kiptoo was asphyxia since his nose and mouth were blocked," Oduro said.

More samples have since been collected from the deceased for further testing at the government chemist.

Chiloba’s body was discovered stuffed in a metallic box in Kipkenyo, Eldoret, on Wednesday, January, 4.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing unknown assailants drop off the metallic box by the roadside before speeding off.

Meanwhile, five suspects, three being minors, were arraigned at the Eldoret Law Courts on Monday, January 9 where the prosecution requested they be detained for 21 more days to pave the way for investigations.

.

.

.

