SECTIONS
The Standard
Premium

The money factor in Nyamira teacher's death

By Stanley Ongwae | 54m ago
Ezekile Nkeere, Head teacher at Getengereirie primary school whose body was found dumped in a house in Nyamira County. [Eric Abuga, Standard]

Detectives investigating the murder of a primary school headteacher in Nyamira have discovered a trail of suspicious withdrawals of cash from his bank account.

The money was transferred to individuals who later handed it to the suspected killers of Ezekiel Nkeere Gitangwa after taking some of the money. Those who received the money included a boda boda rider. The money was transferred using the victim's phone.

Peter Kiboro, the County Criminal Investigations Officer said they need to get all statements of accounts from banks and mobile banking wallets of the slain teacher.

“We have ascertained some withdrawals were made using his mobile phone line but we are yet to ascertain if the suspects withdrew more cash from the teacher’s bank accounts. This will be clear when we get orders to acquire the accounts statements,” Kiboro said.

Detectives suspect that the murder may have been a result of a deal gone sour.

A 33-year-old nurse and her 30-year-old boyfriend, who is said to be a National Youth Service officer, are the main suspects. They are still at large.

Preliminary investigations indicate some undisclosed amount of money may have changed hands between the nurse and the victim, days before he was killed.

After the killing, they took his mobile phone and police records indicate that the phone signal died at Paramount Plaza in Kisii town on December 30, the same day the teacher was killed. His wife had reported him missiing two days before he was found dead.

The suspects transferred money from his mobile phone to other people who say they are innocent.

“The suspect with the victim’s phone said he had a Fuliza overdraft and wanted to withdraw the money using somebody else’s phone. That is how the suspects we have in connection with the money trail are telling us,” Kiboro said.

The first person, a boda boda rider, was sent Sh4,000 and withdrew Sh3,900. He then surrendered Sh3,600 to the suspects.

The second person used by the suspects to withdraw the monies is a mobile money agent. An unspecified amount of money was deposited in her bank account. She later withdrew the cash and gave it to the suspects who then went out on a drinking spree.

Two suspects were arraigned on Thursday when the detectives sought orders to hold them for 14 days to conclude investigations. The main suspects are still at large. "It is just a matter of time before we arrest them," said Kiboro.

A neighbour of the suspect nurse became suspicious after hearing a man screaming and asking for mercy in her house. The neighbour said other tenants also heard a man groaning in the nurse's house and went to find out what was happening. They found the nurse outside the house and she told them that she was hosting a New Year's party, hence the noise.

A plot by the suspects to transport the body in a hired car failed after the owner of the vehicle became suspicious. Detectives said the suspects poured acid on the body and then dismembered it. Plastic bin bags were found in the house where the decomposing body was also discovered.

Related Topics

Ezekiel Nkeere Gitangwa Nyamira Headteacher Murdered Headteacher
.

Latest Stories

President Ruto's anxious wait as violence rocked Bomas
Premium President Ruto's anxious wait as violence rocked Bomas
Politics
By Benjamin Imende
49 mins ago
Premium The money factor in Nyamira teacher's death
Nyanza
By Stanley Ongwae
54 mins ago
Premium ATMs get their groove back as mobile transfer fees reinstated
Business
By Brian Ngugi
54 mins ago
.

Recommended Articles

Nzoia, Homeboyz out to prove title credentials in derby
By Rodgers Eshitemi 54 mins ago
Nzoia, Homeboyz out to prove title credentials in derby
Coup? Inside the Bomas night of election drama
By Nzau Musau and Kamore Maina 59 mins ago
Premium Coup? Inside the Bomas night of election drama
President Ruto's anxious wait as violence rocked Bomas
By Benjamin Imende 49 mins ago
Premium President Ruto's anxious wait as violence rocked Bomas
ATMs get their groove back as mobile transfer fees reinstated
By Brian Ngugi 54 mins ago
Premium ATMs get their groove back as mobile transfer fees reinstated
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2015 Mazda Atenza
  • 2015 Mazda Atenza
  • Mileage : 0
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2015
  • Price: KES 1,899,999
2015 Mazda CX-5
  • 2015 Mazda CX-5
  • Mileage : 0
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2015
  • Price: KES 2,500,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • 3 Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • House Type:Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 7,250,000
Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • 3 Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • House Type:Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 15,900,000
Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • 3 Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • House Type:Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 32,000,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Laundry Branch Manager
  • Employer: Gap Recruitment Services Limited
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Client Service Manager – Recruitment Services
  • Employer: Gap Recruitment Services Limited
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Business Development Manager
  • Employer: Gap Recruitment Services Limited
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Sales Manager (Horticulture)
  • Employer: Wisen HR Services
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved