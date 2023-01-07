Raila eyes 2027, says he has energy

Governor Abdulswamad Nassir [right] introduces County speaker Aharub Ebrahim [left] to ODM leader Raila Odinga [centre] at the Governor's office in Mombasa. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

Azimio leader Raila Odinga on Friday said he was still strong enough to become Kenya’s president.

He spoke in response to Coast leaders’ demands to know whether he will be in the 2027 presidential race.

Speaking barely a day after Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka vowed not to back him for the fourth time, Raila said he will revive his political bases across the country and clean up ODM ahead of 2027 campaigns.

“Am I not strong and capable of leading?” Raila asked ODM officials and elected leaders at the Tononoka Hall in Mombasa. The crowd answered in the affirmative.

“Yes, I’m still strong to lead,” he added in the clearest hint yet that he could be in the 2027 contest against President William Ruto.

The debate about Raila’s 2027 presidential bid was ignited by MPs led by Changamwe’s Omar Mwinyi who asked the ODM leader to declare where he was still in the race.

Mwinyi said Raila was still fit to run for the presidency and that he was the only leader who can provide an alternative agenda and unite Azimio ahead of 2027.

“Kenyans still have hope that you can provide leadership so we can be in government in 2027,” Mwinyi said amid cheers from the delegates who chanted “Raila for presidency.”

In response, Raila said: “First ODM will be cleaned from top to the bottom this year. I encourage Azimio constituent parties to remain strong.”

Raila steered clear of Kalonzo’s declaration that it was time for him (the former Prime Minister) to support him in his bid for the presidency. He added: “The strength of the Azimio coalition is as good as its constituent parties. We want Wiper and Jubilee to be strong,” he said.

On the ballot

Kalonzo has his sights trained on the 2027 presidential contest and is on a war footing. In an earlier interview with The Standard, Kalonzo said he will be on the ballot but was still holding consultations within his party.

“My candidature will be a product of consultations as was the case in 2022. Should the party members give me the mandate to vie for the presidency then I will fight harder than I ever have,” said Kalonzo.

His views, he says, have not stopped his supporters from amplifying calls for his presidency in the foreseeable future.

“People are expressing different opinions but I ask them to be patient. This is a matter that will be handled at the right time. The emphasis should be feeding our people and parents taking their children to school,” he said.

And on the future of the Azimio coalition, he insisted it is not bleak despite the mass defections by MPs to the Kenya Kwanza fold and the looming exit of former President Uhuru Kenyatta. Meanwhile, Raila welcomed an inquiry into what transpired at Bomas of Kenya during the last election leading to the declaration of Ruto as the winner.

He claimed the outcome would prove to Kenyans how victory was stolen under the leadership of outgoing Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati and handed to Ruto. He said the verdict will help prosecute the culprits locally or at the International Criminal Court at The Hague for allegedly subverting the will of Kenyans.

Poll probe

“I welcome the investigation into the election. We are ready and we are sure it will reveal the truth. We want justice. They should be prosecuted for a crime against humanity at The Hague,” Raila said.

Raila took issue with President Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua for allegedly politicking in churches, saying such places should be reserved for worship and not for making partisan political statements. He also said governors from the opposition should not beg for funds from the president or national government because the law provides they must get their rightful revenues from the exchequer.

“Ruto and Gachagua should stop the habit of talking politics in churches. The churches should be strictly reserved for prayers,” he said. Raila, who was accompanied by Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir and local MPs, also took issue with Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale for alleged politicking in mosques and wagging war against some religious leaders.

Also present were Mohamed Senator Mohamed Faki, Deputy Governor Francis Thoya, Badi Twalib (Jomvu), Rashid Bedzimba (Kisauni), and Mvita MP Mohamed Machele.

Faki opposed a plan to establish the office of the leader of opposition through Parliament insisting it was against the Constitution.

“The process of establishing the office of opposition must go through a referendum. It is against the law to initiate such a crucial and weighty process through Parliament,” Faki said.

Twalib said no would prevent them form airing their views. “It is our business as politicians to talk politics and the DP cannot force us from doing so. We will do politics to defend our party ODM,” he said.