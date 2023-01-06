UDA's Chege Njuguna wins Kandara by-election MP race

Chege Njuguna (left) on the campaign trail with Maragua MP Mary Wamau. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

UDA candidate Chege Njuguna has won Kandara parliamentary seat after he defeated seven other opponents.

Njuguna polled 21,650 votes while Titus Njau Mbuchu of Ford Asili garnered 14,678 votes.

Candidates Kiburu PMG Junior of Usawa Kwa Wote party garnered 1,469 votes, Samuel Kioni (TND) 201 votes, and Joseph Mbugua (JFP) 107 votes. Independent candidates David Kamweti Njuguna, Pius Muiruri and Erastus Gatehi Nyoike garnered 207, 100 and 36 votes respectively.

Announcing the results IEBC Coordinator Ms Linnah Kilonzi said the constituency by-election registered a 36.73 per cent turnout.

“Only 38,625 voters turned up to cast their votes in a constituency with 105,148 registered voters,” said Kilonzi.

During the polling day, there were claims of voter bribery and incidences of electoral malpractices that the candidates condemned.

Peter Kuria, a resident of Kandara, said it was a shame that the elderly people participated in the voting while the youth stayed away.

“Let it be known that our youth have embarrassed themselves when they failed to participate in an exercise they keep on complaining about,” said Kuria.

The UDA leadership, led by Secretary General Veronica Maina, MPs Betty Maina, Joseph Munyoro, and Senator Joe Nyutu, camped in the constituency mobilizing voters.

The by-election, occasioned after Water and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome was elevated to the cabinet position, caused a political split in Murang’a.

As other leaders led by Kangema MP Peter Kihungi kicked off campaigns for the UDA candidate, Wahome stayed away.