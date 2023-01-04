SECTIONS
The Standard

Motorcycle gang grabs a tidy sum in Kitale robbery

By Martin Ndiema | 1h ago
The robbers waylaid the businessman and ordered him out of the car. [File, Standard]

Officers in Kitale are pursuing suspected robbers who stole an unknown amount of money from a businessman of Indian descent Tuesday morning.

The robbers, who were armed with rifles, waylaid the trader's vehicle and ordered him out alongside his driver before escaping with the money in a motorbike.

The 9am incident occurred along Nandi Road, opposite Kitale CMC Group premises, just as the town was slowly coming to life after the Christmas festivities.

According to eyewitnesses, the three gunmen blocked the vehicle and asked for the money at gunpoint.

"I had gone to deposit money at an M-Pesa shop and saw a man in a heavy jacket alight from a motorbike that blocked a pick-up vehicle. He unzipped his jacket, removed a gun and cocked it while pointing at the driver," said the eyewitness.

The witness said it happened in a flash and the thugs grabbed a parcel from the vehicle before fleeing on the motorbike.

Another witness, who only identified himself as Juma, said he, at first, thought the gunman was a police officer.

The robbers did not fire a single shot.

Police sources indicated that close to Sh2.7 million was stolen in the early morning incident that left some of the passers-by and onlookers scampering.

Barely three weeks ago, robbers riding on a motorbike fatally shot another trader of Indian descent and his employee in the town before fleeing with loot from the businessman"s car parts shop.

Traders in the town have since raised concerns over the spiralling insecurity and called on the government to beef up security.

Trans Nzoia chapter of Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) chairman Martin Waliaula called on the Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome to help track down the suspects.

"We are calling on the government to ensure the culprits are brought to book so that traders can go about their businesses freely but as long as the perpetrators remain at large, traders will not be able to do business freely," said Waliaula.

Waliaula pointed out that wanton insecurity has lowered turnover and that some investors were running away from the town for they could be the next targets.

Nominated MCA Margaret Wanjala, who lost her relative in the earlier robbery incident, also called on the government to track down the culprits to restore confidence in its security systems.

Related Topics

Robbery Crime Kitale Trans Nzoia County
.

Latest Stories

Russia says phone use allowed Ukraine to target its troops
Russia says phone use allowed Ukraine to target its troops
Europe
By AP
14 mins ago
Twin bombings targeting Somalia's military kill at least 10
Africa
By AP
31 mins ago
Sakaja names Cabinet
Nairobi
By David Njaaga
38 mins ago
.

Recommended Articles

Sakaja names Cabinet
By David Njaaga 38 mins ago
Sakaja names Cabinet
Twin bombings targeting Somalia's military kill at least 10
By AP 31 mins ago
Twin bombings targeting Somalia's military kill at least 10
State halts subdivision of 2,800-acre land in Kibiko area, Kajiado, after outcry
By Peterson Githaiga 57 mins ago
State halts subdivision of 2,800-acre land in Kibiko area, Kajiado, after outcry
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2008 Honda CRV RW3
  • 2008 Honda CRV RW3
  • Mileage : 0
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2008
  • Price: KES 1,330,000
2011 Toyota Vitz
  • 2011 Toyota Vitz
  • Mileage : 115000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2011
  • Price: KES 690,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • 3 Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • House Type:Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 7,250,000
Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • 3 Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • House Type:Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 15,900,000
Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • 3 Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • House Type:Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 32,000,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Head of Department - Expressive Arts
  • Employer: The Aga Khan Academy
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Information Services Assistant (Infrastructure)
  • Employer: Trade and Development Bank (TDB)
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Information Services Assistant (Business Systems)
  • Employer: Trade and Development Bank (TDB)
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Technical Support Executive
  • Employer: Execafrica Recruitment Limited
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved