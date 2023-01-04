Man arrested in London over the disappearance of a Kenyan woman aged 24

Maureen Gitau was last seen on December 5 leaving her house on Evelyn Street, South London.

Police in London are holding a 54-year-old man suspected to be behind the disappearance of a Kenyan woman, Maureen Gitau, aged 24 reported missing on Saturday, December 10, 2022.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Maureen could be dead and that she and the suspect, Mark Moodie, knew each other.

The Daily Mail reports that the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Command had to be looped in to investigate after no progress was made into the disappearance despite public appeals.

'Whilst we have not located Maureen’s body we have reason to believe she has come to serious harm and has likely been killed. Maureen’s family have been informed and they will be supported by specialist officers,” the online publication quoted Detective Chief Inspector Kate Blackburn.

“We are asking anyone who knew Maureen and who saw her on Monday, December 5, in the Deptford area, or anyone who believes they have information that could assist our investigation, to call 101, giving the reference 3230985/22,” Kate appealed.