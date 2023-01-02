SECTIONS
The Standard

President's party faces tough test as voters elect Murkomen successor

By Stephen Rutto | 1h ago
Tim Kipchumba (left), William Kisang (inset), and activist Jerotich Seii. [File, Standard]

President William Ruto’s UDA faces a litmus test as Elgeyo Marakwet voters return to the polls to elect a senator, after Kipchumba Murkomen joined Cabinet.

The Thursday by-election has snowballed into a fierce battle between UDA and Party for Peace and Development (PPD), an outfit widely seen to be a threat to the ruling party.

Former Marakwet West MP William Kisang, who lost to Independent candidate Timothy Kipchumba in the August 2022 eection, is flying the UDA flag, running against PPD’s Tim Kipchumba, an entrepreneur.

Activist Jerotich Seii of Safina Party, lawyer Andrew Mengich (independent) and Timothy Tanui of the New Democrats are also in the race, but the battle, observers say, has been whittled down to a two-horse race days to the vote.

UDA deployed its top political arsenal led by Mr Murkomen for a last-ditch all-out campaign against the PPD candidate ahead of the close of vote-hunting today. The UDA team, which started its campaigns on Sunday, held rallies in Kapyego and Kapcherop wards on new year before taking their vote-hunt to Endo in Marakwet East.

The brigade, which faced heckling and cold reception on Sunday and Monday, said it would be embarrassing for UDA to lose the seat after the county was rewarded with a CS position. Murkomen was appointed Transport CS. 

In separate campaign meetings, Murkomen and Marakwet East MP Kangogo Bowen asked residents to give Mr Kisang, the UDA candidate one term as senator, saying the former MP will retire from politics in 2027.

“You know I have not come to campaign for the UDA candidate because I thought all was well on the ground, only to discover that things were slippery,” the CS said.

He added: “I am asking you to forgive Mr Kisang (the UDA) because the Bible says so, and if you can’t forgive him, please go to the ballot on Thursday and choose the Wheelbarrow (UDA symbol),” Murkomen said in Marakwet dialect. Murkomen said should UDA lose the senate seat on Thursday, his job as CS would be at risk. “What will I say before the President when I come from a county where I have the burden of two independent MPs and now a senator from another party? Vote UDA so that I can still have a say in government,” Murkomen said.

He added: “When things go wrong in the Elgeyo Marakwet Senate race, it should not be said that I did not play my role. Please don’t expose my nakedness….. The only reward you can give President Ruto for giving us a CS position is to vote in favour of his party.”

He asked Mr Kipchumba and Ms Seii to step down, promising to secure them government jobs. But the two yesterday stood their ground, maintaining that Elgeyo Marakwet voters will decide on Thursday. Governor Wisley Rotich has also been campaigning for the UDA candidate.

Yesterday, Kericho Senator who is the Senate majority leader Aaron Cheruiyot and his Bomet counterpart Hillary Sigei were among Rift Valley leaders who joined lawmakers from Elgeyo Marakwet: Timothy Kipchumba (Marakwet West), Kangogo Bowen (Marakwet East), Adams Kipsanai (Keiyo North), Gideon Kimaiyo (Keiyo South) and Caroline Ngelechei (Woman Rep) on the campaign trail. 

“I am asking you (Elgeyo Marakwet voters) to forgive Kisang. If there is anyone he wronged, it was me, and I have forgiven him,” Marakwet MP Timothy Kipchumba said after he was heckled by youth as he campaigned for his predecessor.

Mr Kipchumba, the PPD candidate whose popularity among the youth has been rising in the last one month, said his party is a Kenya Kwanza collation affiliate. He came second in the UDA primaries in November, but protested what he termed as shambolic nominations.

“I support President Ruto 100 per cent, and I am the true definition of a hustler. To lose the UDA ticket because of the lack of transparent nominations and then face the entire brigade campaigning against us even when we are inside Kenya Kwanza is the irony of last year! May 2023 be better for children of hustlers,” Kipchumba said.

Related Topics

Kipchumba Murkomen UDA Elgeyo Marakwet County
.

Latest Stories

Sad new year for village as girls killed, cattle stolen by bandits
Sad new year for village as girls killed, cattle stolen by bandits
Rift Valley
By Stephen Rutto
53 mins ago
President's party faces tough test as voters elect Murkomen successor
Rift Valley
By Stephen Rutto
1 hr ago
Coast leaders seek Ruto help on stalled projects
Coast
By Benard Sanga and Willis Oketch
1 hr ago
.

Recommended Articles

President's party faces tough test as voters elect Murkomen successor
By Stephen Rutto 1 hr ago
President's party faces tough test as voters elect Murkomen successor
Sad new year for village as girls killed, cattle stolen by bandits
By Stephen Rutto 53 mins ago
Sad new year for village as girls killed, cattle stolen by bandits
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2008 Honda CRV RW3
  • 2008 Honda CRV RW3
  • Mileage : 0
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2008
  • Price: KES 1,330,000
2011 Toyota Vitz
  • 2011 Toyota Vitz
  • Mileage : 115000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2011
  • Price: KES 690,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • 3 Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • House Type:Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 7,250,000
Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • 3 Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • House Type:Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 15,900,000
Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • 3 Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • House Type:Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 32,000,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Grants Officer
  • Employer: Maasai Mara Wildlife Conservancies Association (MMWCA)
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Psychologist
  • Employer: Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF)
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Stores Clerk Engineering
  • Employer: The Coca-Cola Company
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Service Center Operations Supervisor
  • Employer: DHL
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved