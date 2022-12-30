Mulot SIM swap fraud suspect arrested in Kericho

Suspect Hilary Langat Matindwet alias David Mutai arrested in Kericho. [iStockphoto]

The alleged mastermind of the Mulot SIM swap syndicate Hilary Langat Matindwet alias David Mutai has been arrested in Kericho County.

Kericho East Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) officer Rhoda Kanyi said Mutai was arrested on Friday, December 30 in Kericho town after members of the public spotted him.

Kanyi said they were still interrogating the suspect and they will release a comprehensive statement later after consultation with the DCI headquarters in Nairobi.

Mutai, who goes by several aliases, is accused of leading a theft syndicate that allegedly swindled a South Rift MP of Sh941,000 earlier this month, leading DCI officers to launch a probe and arrest three suspects involved in the scheme.

The suspect was among United Democratic Alliance (UDA) aspirants for the August 2022 elections but later shifted to the United Democratic Party (UDP).

He was commonly identified by the nickname “Matindwet”

His arrest comes a day after DCI circulated his image to members of the public.

Among accusations leveled against him is that he is the man behind SIM swap fraud that operates in Mulot, a trading center between Bomet and Narok counties.

SIM swap fraud involves hijacking a victim’s mobile phone number and using it to gain access to sensitive personal data and bank accounts through mobile banking applications.

DCI revealed that two of the suspect’s accomplices are in custody after robbing a Rift Valley politician.

The detectives said a recent case leading to the arrest of two of his accomplices lifted the lid on his dealings.

28-year-old Justus Rono and Kevin Kiplangat were arrested over the incident which happened early this month.

Police say Rono was arrested by detectives in Mulot while Kiplangat was nabbed at his hideout in Sigor trading centre in Chepalungu Sub County.

Police in the report revealed that Rono has been working in cahoots with the mastermind and is a trusted lieutenant.

“Rono disguise himself as a boda boda rider and ferries the mastermind on his bike to avoid detection by police,” police said.

Police have also said that they have obtained Images of the Rono showing off wads of cash suspect to have been stolen from their victims.

The frauds that operate in Mulot have perfected the art of swindling members of the public by impersonating senior state officials promising opportunities in government including employment.

The suspects are said to have registered multiple SIM cards using details from fraudulently acquired identification documents, deposit the siphoned money to different Mpesa accounts, in a bid to make it difficult for detectives for track them down.

Police also said they suspect that the fraudsters working together with rogue banking officials.

“They pose as customer care agents from banks then ask for a customer’s account number, PIN, as well as details of the last transaction on the targeted account. They then use the details to duplicate the victims’ account and after a successful SIM swap, the account is swept clean in a matter of seconds,” the DCI report further stated.

Local financial institutions are the most targeted due to their inferior network segmentation systems that expose their clients’ sensitive data to the fraudsters.

Mutai was among tens of aspirants who wanted to vie for the Nyangores Ward Representative post.

His campaign became the talk of town due to his deep pockets and generosity.

Political observers had touted him as a top contender as his campaign meeting and road shows attracted huge crowds.

“His campaign was like no other and he even scared many potential candidates out of the race,” said Dominic Korir a political commentator.

Korir said at some point voters thought he was competing for the parliamentary seat as his campaigns were well oiled and pulled crowds from far and wide.

He, however, left many questions unanswered when he fizzled out towards the UDA party primaries and was never to be heard again.

Some of those who contended against him however said integrity issue saw him drop the quest.

“He could not meet integrity threshold and knew even if he would emerge top in the party primaries he would not have been cleared by IEBC over Chapter six,” said one of the aspirants in the race for Nyangores Ward.