Kenyan woman, two children in suspected murder-suicide laid to rest in Meadows U.S

Mourners at St Stephens Baptist church, Kentucky for the memorial service of Njoki Muchemi and her two daughters. [Timothy Kariuki, Standard]

A Kenyan woman and her two children allegedly killed by her husband in Louisville, Kentucky, America has been laid to rest.

The three Njoki Muchemi and her two daughers Andrianna and Brianna Stanton were buried on Wednesday at Green Meadows Cemetery after a memorial service at St Stephens Baptist Church, Kentucky.

The 49-year-old Njoki Muchemi Stanton hails from Kiamaina, Kirinyaga County.

The family said they opted to burry the deceased at Meadows after the school made a request in honour of the two daughters.

Southwest Jefferson County police said preliminary investigations point to a domestic violence that ended in murder-suicide.

Reports indicate that the husband, identified as Gary Stanton shot his wife and elder daughter several times, and the younger one once.

He later turned the gun on himself before their lifeless bodies were found in their home on Saturday morning.

Gary Stanton was buried on December 20, 2022 by his family.

The couple had two daughters; 17-year-old Andrianna Stanton and 11-year-olf Brianna Stanton.

It is not yet clear what triggered the killings.

The family said they opted to lay Muchemi to rest today to coincide with her birthday, which was on November 28.

According to the family, the couple never had fights and are still in shock on what could have transpired.

Muchemi’s younger brother Moses Muchemi noted the couple was the model marriage that anyone would want to have.

The late Muchemi moved to the U.S around ten years ago after briefly working at CMC Kenya and later tried her luck in politics.

According Moses, the family was the best that he has ever seen saying that Gary Stanton loved his family to the extent of sharing with his wife mobile phone passwords and bank account details.

He said her sister was in the country in October in the company of Gary during the burial of their father in Kiamaina Kirinyaga Central.

“Gary contributed immensely in the high cost of transporting our father's body from USA for burial,” he said.

According to him, Gary left earlier since their daughters were going back to school leaving behind his wife Njoki who had to sort out succession issues.

While dismissing assertions that there were red flags in the marriage, Mr Muchemi said his sister was talkative and would have communicated to a family member if she was having issues. Mourners arrive at St Stephens Baptist church, Kentucky for the memorial service of Njoki Muchemi and her two daughters. [Timothy Kariuki, Standard]

The family now wants the investigations agencies in the US to conduct thorough investigations to establish what could have transpired leading to the murders so that they can have closure.

On November 28, Gary had posted on his Facebook status wishing his wife a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday to my wife. The love of life,” he posted.

The status has since attracted over 300 comments and 14 shares with most of those commenting expressing their disbelief and sorrow.

The late Njoki had just buried his father, Geoffrey Migwi Muchemi who once worked at the Kenya Metrological Department. He passed on while in Lakewood, Washington and later buried at his farm in Kiamaina, Kirinyaga County.