Infotrak poll: President Ruto scores poorly on economic pledges in his first 100 days in office

President William Ruto during the 59th Jamhuri day celebrations at the Nyayo National Stadium. [Kelly Ayodi, Standard]

Kenyans scored President William Ruto 52.1 per cent on pledges made during his first 100 days in office, an opinion poll by Infotrak shows.

There were eight hundred and forty (840) respondents across the country who were questioned in the poll conducted between December 20 and December 21, 2022.

Majority of Kenyans however want the president to lower the high cost of living. Kenyans aver that there needs to be an improvement in the economic sector.

Ruto scored poorly on economic pledges in his first 100 days in office, representing 46 per cent.

His pledge on the allocation of funds to the Hustler Fund scored 56 per cent while his fulfillment of food security pledges scored the lowest at 40 per cent.

“The scores provided are a representation of surveyed Kenyans' perception over the performance of the new government thus far,” Infotrak said.

The president’s commitment to governance issues scored fairly at 56 per cent, with the majority of Kenyans saying there is room for improvement.

Kenyans scored the Head of State 57 per cent on his pledge to appoint new judges immediately after assuming office, while his commitment to reform institutions involved in Justice, law, and order scored 55 per cent.

The survey conducted through Computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI) also revealed that Ruto had kept at least 60 per cent of the infrastructure pledges made in his inauguration speech.

The president scored 60 per cent- the overall best score- on his commitment to returning port operations to Mombasa.

Kenyans also scored Ruto 53 per cent on matters of gender equality, and 52.5 per cent on his resolve of implementing the two-thirds gender rule, through various appointments.

According to Infotrak, the survey was conducted across all 47 counties to ensure accurate representation. Rift Valley region took the highest sample size and North Eastern region the least.