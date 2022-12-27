SECTIONS
The Standard

Infotrak poll: President Ruto scores poorly on economic pledges in his first 100 days in office

By Betty Njeru | 1h ago

President William Ruto during the 59th Jamhuri day celebrations at the Nyayo National Stadium. [Kelly Ayodi, Standard]

Kenyans scored President William Ruto 52.1 per cent on pledges made during his first 100 days in office, an opinion poll by Infotrak shows.

There were eight hundred and forty (840) respondents across the country who were questioned in the poll conducted between December 20 and December 21, 2022.

Majority of Kenyans however want the president to lower the high cost of living. Kenyans aver that there needs to be an improvement in the economic sector.

Ruto scored poorly on economic pledges in his first 100 days in office, representing 46 per cent.

His pledge on the allocation of funds to the Hustler Fund scored 56 per cent while his fulfillment of food security pledges scored the lowest at 40 per cent.

“The scores provided are a representation of surveyed Kenyans' perception over the performance of the new government thus far,” Infotrak said.

The president’s commitment to governance issues scored fairly at 56 per cent, with the majority of Kenyans saying there is room for improvement.

Kenyans scored the Head of State 57 per cent on his pledge to appoint new judges immediately after assuming office, while his commitment to reform institutions involved in Justice, law, and order scored 55 per cent.

The survey conducted through Computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI) also revealed that Ruto had kept at least 60 per cent of the infrastructure pledges made in his inauguration speech.

The president scored 60 per cent- the overall best score- on his commitment to returning port operations to Mombasa.

Kenyans also scored Ruto 53 per cent on matters of gender equality, and 52.5 per cent on his resolve of implementing the two-thirds gender rule, through various appointments.

According to Infotrak, the survey was conducted across all 47 counties to ensure accurate representation. Rift Valley region took the highest sample size and North Eastern region the least.

Related Topics

William Ruto 100 Days in Office Ruto Scorecard
.

Latest Stories

Ruto scores poorly on economic pledges in his first 100 days in office, poll shows
Ruto scores poorly on economic pledges in his first 100 days in office, poll shows
National
By Betty Njeru
1 hr ago
Embarambamba is back, his antics a notch higher
News
By Vincent Kejitan
1 hr ago
Key witness testifies against Kawira Mwangaza before Senate Committee
National
By Winfrey Owino
1 hr ago
.

Recommended Articles

.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2007 BMW E46
  • 2007 BMW E46
  • Mileage : 1
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2007
  • Price: KES 600,000
2014 Toyota Landcruiser Prado
  • 2014 Toyota Landcruiser Prado
  • Mileage : 1
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2014
  • Price: KES 4,800,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • 3 Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • House Type:Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 7,250,000
Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • 3 Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • House Type:Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 15,900,000
Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • 3 Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • House Type:Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 32,000,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Associate Investment Officer - Agribusiness
  • Employer: International Finance Corporation (IFC)
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Officer – Portfolio Monitoring
  • Employer: Sidian Bank
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • ESG Specialist
  • Employer: ICEA Lion Group
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • IT Cloud Analyst- Technology Integration
  • Employer: Bioversity International
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2022. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved