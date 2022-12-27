SECTIONS
The Standard

Key witness testifies against Governor Kawira Mwangaza before Senate Committee

By Winfrey Owino | 19m ago

MCA Abogeta West Ward Dennis Kiogora and mover of the impeachment motion against Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza testifies at the Senate Chambers, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Meru County Minority Chief Whip Dennis Kiogora was the first witness to testify against Governor Kawira Mwangaza.

Kiogora, Abogeeta West MCA tabled the motion to impeach the governor before the County Assembly of Meru a month ago.

While appearing before the special Senate Committee on Tuesday, December 27, he was put to task to explain the complaints lodged against the governor.

Kiogora complained of vilification of some MCAs, the area Senator and the immediate former Senator, Mithika Linturi, who is now in charge of the country’s Agriculture docket.

In his defense, the minority chief whip produced video evidence and their respective transcriptions to the Boni Khalwale-led committee.

“We only transcribed the videos. We did not translate the content to avoid losing its originality,” he told the committee.

The MCA also produced more video evidence to the senate, arguing that Kawira appointed her husband (Murega Baicu) to a non-existent office.

The video, played to the committee showed the governor, during a public forum, announcing the creation of a new office and appointing her husband to the same office.

“Others have more experience and the department being given has no salary or allowances. The occupants will work to help Kenyans for free,” Kawira is seen announcing.

“I am appointing him because he is greater, this is His excellency, the first Gentleman of Meru County, Honourable Murega Baicu,” she adds.

In his testimony, Kiogora argued that the creation of a new office in the County can only be done by the County Public Service Board. According to him, this was not done.

“The appointment was not transparent and without a competitive procedure. His appointment has led to more constitutional violations in this petition. He [Murega Baicu] starts with [sic] language then the governor picks up. This happens in events,” Kiogora told the committee.

Kiogora also stated that the governor made some re-appointments of County staff, and did not present their names for approval by the MCAs.

He further produced video evidence that captured Kawira making roadside appointments during political events.

The videos capture the governor addressing Meru residents in the local dialect where she dished out County jobs by appointing people without looking at their qualifications.

She made the appointments in Timau and Nkubu.

The hearing is underway. The Assembly is scheduled to present its case today after which the governor will respond tomorrow (Wednesday) before Senate makes a decision.

Related Topics

Kawira Mwangaza Kawira Mwangaza Impeachment Meru County Assembly
.

Latest Stories

Key witness testifies against Kawira Mwangaza before Senate Committee
Key witness testifies against Kawira Mwangaza before Senate Committee
National
By Winfrey Owino
19 mins ago
Premium For Sh100,000 per shot, beach boys dump wazungu for wealthy city wives
Coast
By Marion Kithi
24 mins ago
Premium Shopping experience: Is e-commerce eating supermarkets' lunch?
Financial Standard
By Graham Kajilwa
29 mins ago
.

Recommended Articles

Decongesting the city proving a political hot potato for Johnson Sakaja
By Hudson Gumbihi 29 mins ago
Premium Decongesting the city proving a political hot potato for Johnson Sakaja
Shopping experience: Is e-commerce eating supermarkets' lunch?
By Graham Kajilwa 29 mins ago
Premium Shopping experience: Is e-commerce eating supermarkets' lunch?
KUPPET pushes for promotion of more teachers
By Anne Otieno 34 mins ago
KUPPET pushes for promotion of more teachers
World Cup bet earns Rongai tenants rent waiver
By James Wanzala 29 mins ago
Premium World Cup bet earns Rongai tenants rent waiver
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2007 BMW E46
  • 2007 BMW E46
  • Mileage : 1
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2007
  • Price: KES 600,000
2014 Toyota Landcruiser Prado
  • 2014 Toyota Landcruiser Prado
  • Mileage : 1
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2014
  • Price: KES 4,800,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • 3 Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • House Type:Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 7,250,000
Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • 3 Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • House Type:Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 15,900,000
Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • 3 Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • House Type:Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 32,000,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Associate Investment Officer - Agribusiness
  • Employer: International Finance Corporation (IFC)
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Officer – Portfolio Monitoring
  • Employer: Sidian Bank
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • ESG Specialist
  • Employer: ICEA Lion Group
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • IT Cloud Analyst- Technology Integration
  • Employer: Bioversity International
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2022. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved