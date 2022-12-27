Key witness testifies against Governor Kawira Mwangaza before Senate Committee

MCA Abogeta West Ward Dennis Kiogora and mover of the impeachment motion against Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza testifies at the Senate Chambers, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Meru County Minority Chief Whip Dennis Kiogora was the first witness to testify against Governor Kawira Mwangaza.

Kiogora, Abogeeta West MCA tabled the motion to impeach the governor before the County Assembly of Meru a month ago.

While appearing before the special Senate Committee on Tuesday, December 27, he was put to task to explain the complaints lodged against the governor.

Kiogora complained of vilification of some MCAs, the area Senator and the immediate former Senator, Mithika Linturi, who is now in charge of the country’s Agriculture docket.

In his defense, the minority chief whip produced video evidence and their respective transcriptions to the Boni Khalwale-led committee.

“We only transcribed the videos. We did not translate the content to avoid losing its originality,” he told the committee.

The MCA also produced more video evidence to the senate, arguing that Kawira appointed her husband (Murega Baicu) to a non-existent office.

The video, played to the committee showed the governor, during a public forum, announcing the creation of a new office and appointing her husband to the same office.

“Others have more experience and the department being given has no salary or allowances. The occupants will work to help Kenyans for free,” Kawira is seen announcing.

“I am appointing him because he is greater, this is His excellency, the first Gentleman of Meru County, Honourable Murega Baicu,” she adds.

In his testimony, Kiogora argued that the creation of a new office in the County can only be done by the County Public Service Board. According to him, this was not done.

“The appointment was not transparent and without a competitive procedure. His appointment has led to more constitutional violations in this petition. He [Murega Baicu] starts with [sic] language then the governor picks up. This happens in events,” Kiogora told the committee.

Kiogora also stated that the governor made some re-appointments of County staff, and did not present their names for approval by the MCAs.

He further produced video evidence that captured Kawira making roadside appointments during political events.

The videos capture the governor addressing Meru residents in the local dialect where she dished out County jobs by appointing people without looking at their qualifications.

She made the appointments in Timau and Nkubu.

The hearing is underway. The Assembly is scheduled to present its case today after which the governor will respond tomorrow (Wednesday) before Senate makes a decision.