SECTIONS
The Standard

Bandits raid Francis Ole Kaparo's farm, steal 17 camels

By Boniface Gikandi | 1h ago
Former National Assembly Speaker Francis Ole Kaparo. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

Bandits raided former National Assembly Speaker Francis Ole Kaparo’s home in the Laikipia North Constituency.

The gang broke into shops in search of food.  At Kaparo’s private school, Lenitile Hills Academy, gunshots rent the air as the gang drove away with 17 camels at around 9pm on Thursday, December 22.

The bandits struck barely two weeks after Interior and National Coordination CS Kithure Kindiki visited the bandit-prone constituency after the brutal murder of Motiok Chief Jacob Loyangile.

Laikipia North MP Sarah Lekolele raised an alarm on her social media platforms, warning the residents of the incident.

She castigated the security officers for laxity as the armed bandits raided the property barely metres from Doldol Police Station.

“Imagine attacking Kaparo’s home which is less than a kilometre from Doldol Police Station, it’s proof that we are no longer safe,” said the MP.

 Laikipia North DCC Bernard Odino said after the incident, the police swung into action and recovered six camels.

“A contingent of police is on the ground looking for the bandits and the other 11 camels. The locals should volunteer information to the security agents in efforts to arrest the criminal elements,” said the Deputy County Commissioner.

In Nyeri County, police at Narumoru town confiscated three bags of bhang worth Sh1.5 million in a private residence in Gathathi village.

Kieni East Deputy County Commissioner Etiyang Okaka said during the 9pm raid following a tip-off the police managed to arrest a suspect as his accomplice fled.

“The security apparatus is on the ground looking for the criminals calling on the public to assist with information,” said Okaka.

[email protected]  

Related Topics

Francis Ole Kaparo Bandits Lenitile Hills Academy Crime
.

Latest Stories

Guinness brings a one-of-a-kind football experience
Guinness brings a one-of-a-kind football experience
Branding Voice
By Guiness
23 mins ago
FIFA investigating Salt Bae's pitch invasion that led to celebrity Chef kissing World Cup trophy
Football
By Associated Press
54 mins ago
Bandits raid Francis Ole Kaparo's farm, steal 17 camels
Rift Valley
By Boniface Gikandi
1 hr ago
.

Recommended Articles

Guinness brings a one-of-a-kind football experience
By Guiness 23 mins ago
Guinness brings a one-of-a-kind football experience
FIFA investigating Salt Bae's pitch invasion that led to celebrity Chef kissing World Cup trophy
By Associated Press 54 mins ago
FIFA investigating Salt Bae's pitch invasion that led to celebrity Chef kissing World Cup trophy
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2007 BMW E46
  • 2007 BMW E46
  • Mileage : 1
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2007
  • Price: KES 600,000
2014 Toyota Landcruiser Prado
  • 2014 Toyota Landcruiser Prado
  • Mileage : 1
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2014
  • Price: KES 4,800,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • 3 Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • House Type:Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 7,250,000
Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • 3 Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • House Type:Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 15,900,000
Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • 3 Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • House Type:Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 32,000,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Program Policy Officer - Climate Insurance and Financial Inclusion, Service Contract
  • Employer: World Food Programme (WFP)
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Sales Executive – Nairobi Street Kitchen
  • Employer: Simba Corporation Limited
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Procurement Agent
  • Employer: Embassy of The United States
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Mechanical Technician- Vegetable Oil Extraction Plant
  • Employer: Flexi-Personnel
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Makueni

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2022. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved