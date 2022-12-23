Bandits raid Francis Ole Kaparo's farm, steal 17 camels

Former National Assembly Speaker Francis Ole Kaparo. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

Bandits raided former National Assembly Speaker Francis Ole Kaparo’s home in the Laikipia North Constituency.

The gang broke into shops in search of food. At Kaparo’s private school, Lenitile Hills Academy, gunshots rent the air as the gang drove away with 17 camels at around 9pm on Thursday, December 22.

The bandits struck barely two weeks after Interior and National Coordination CS Kithure Kindiki visited the bandit-prone constituency after the brutal murder of Motiok Chief Jacob Loyangile.

Laikipia North MP Sarah Lekolele raised an alarm on her social media platforms, warning the residents of the incident.

She castigated the security officers for laxity as the armed bandits raided the property barely metres from Doldol Police Station.

“Imagine attacking Kaparo’s home which is less than a kilometre from Doldol Police Station, it’s proof that we are no longer safe,” said the MP.

Laikipia North DCC Bernard Odino said after the incident, the police swung into action and recovered six camels.

“A contingent of police is on the ground looking for the bandits and the other 11 camels. The locals should volunteer information to the security agents in efforts to arrest the criminal elements,” said the Deputy County Commissioner.

In Nyeri County, police at Narumoru town confiscated three bags of bhang worth Sh1.5 million in a private residence in Gathathi village.

Kieni East Deputy County Commissioner Etiyang Okaka said during the 9pm raid following a tip-off the police managed to arrest a suspect as his accomplice fled.

“The security apparatus is on the ground looking for the criminals calling on the public to assist with information,” said Okaka.

